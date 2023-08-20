Suffolk district attorney’s office creates Youth Advisory Council

The council “will meet regularly throughout the school year to give Hayden’s office insight into issues such as youth violence, gun possession, bullying, peer pressure and substance abuse,” the statement said. The COVID-19 pandemic in particular, the statement said, has had a lasting effect on young people.

“Put simply, teenagers in Boston and Suffolk County — and across America — have had their lives impacted in ways unlike any other time in our history, and our goal is to learn directly from them the pressures they face on a daily basis,” Hayden said in the statement Sunday announcing the move.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden has created a Youth Advisory Council to work with the office’s juvenile unit to keep an eye on better understanding issues affecting teens following multiple issues of youth violence, according to a statement from his office.

Advertisement

Hayden’s office encouraged high-school-aged teens throughout Suffolk County, which includes Boston, Chelsea, Revere, and Winthrop, to apply for the council through its website. A helpful tool for aiding youth, Hayden said in the statement, is “to hear directly from them.“

The council will be working with the community engagement team in addition to the juvenile unit.

This comes following several high-profile incidents Downtown Crossing and the South Bay Center that Hayden’s office recently referred to as “unprovoked attacks from juveniles.”

Last week, two boys were charged with assaulting a man walking in Downtown Crossing, leaving him with “with a bruised left eye and cuts near both eyelids.” Earlier this month, two boys were charged with assaulting a security guard at Macy’s in Downtown Crossing, and another was accused of pulling a knife on a worker in a Staples.

At South Bay mall, near Andrew Square, police have taken multiple juveniles into custody following disturbances.

Advertisement

Last week, four 13-year-olds were arrested after police say they assaulted another teen in the shopping center. On July 31, six teenage boys from Boston were charged with assaulting police officers who were trying to move them away from South Bay after businesses complained about a group of juveniles “loitering” and “play fighting” outside.

“We’ve seen over the past few weeks some disturbing incidents involving violence committed by teens, including attacks on strangers and on police, and other young people being harmed,” Hayden said in the statement. “Our hope is to hear directly from our young residents what they think might be contributing to these types of behaviors and experiences.”

Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com.Follow him @cotterreporter.