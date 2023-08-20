Massachusetts father dies after trying to save family from drowning in N.H. river

Authorities said a mother and her child had become caught in the river’s fast-moving water just east of a covered bridge along Passaconaway Road, near the Kancamagus Highway. The father jumped in to help them but was quickly caught in the current, State Police said.

New Hampshire state troopers responded to a report of a possible drowning at 12:33 p.m. on the Swift River in Albany, about 7 miles west of Conway, according to a statement from State Police.

A Massachusetts man died after trying to rescue his family from the strong current of a river in New Hampshire’s White Mountains on Sunday, officials said.

Advertisement

Other people in the area helped the mother and child to shore and then pulled the father from the water and began performing CPR, State Police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, State Police said. His name was not released.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The man’s death is under investigation. State Police asked anyone with information to contact Marine Patrol Lieutenant Crystal McLain at 603-227-2113 or Crystal.H.McLain@dos.nh.gov.

The tragedy follows at least two drownings in New Hampshire last week, including a similar incident in which a parent died while trying to rescue their child from strong waters.

Melissa Bagley, a 44-year-old mother of four from Lynn, jumped into the water to try to help her 10-year-old son who had slipped on a rock and fallen into a swimming hole at Franconia Falls in Lincoln, N.H., on Tuesday.

Her child was rescued but the current swept Bagley away, authorities said. Her husband, Everett police Lieutenant Sean Bagley, found her on a rock and began CPR but was unable to revive her.

On Friday, a man drowned in Crane Neck Pond in Canterbury after the canoe he was fishing from with his fiancée capsized, State Police said. The man’s fiancée pulled him to shore and performed CPR before running to get help.

Advertisement

The New Hampshire Medical Examiner was called to the scene and pronounced the man dead, State Police said.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.