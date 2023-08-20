Mateo, 6, is ready for a family of his own

He enjoys going to the park, playing with Bakugans, and imagining the capabilities and superpowers that they have in the world, calling himself goofy names like “cheese hamster” when playing with other adults, and listening to songs from “High School Musical” and “Frozen.”

Mateo loves watching “Hamster Stories,” “Rainbow Ringer,” “Bluey,” “True and the Rainbow Kingdom,” “Paw Patrol,” and “Gabby’s Dollhouse.” He also enjoys playing with his Legos and toy cars.

Mateo is enrolled in school where he is working on developing listening skills, sharing attention, and developing peer relationships. He does well in the classroom setting where there are two staff present.

Mateo’s social worker is looking for a dedicated two-parent family of any constellation experienced in trauma with or without older children in the home. He would thrive as the youngest or only child in the home and he is able to develop strong, loving relationships when he feels he has sufficient attention from his caregivers. Mateo can be placed outside of the state but must remain in the New England area in order tomaintain monthly contact with his two sisters and biological family.

https://adopt.mareinc.org/waiting-child-profiles#gallery/child/8479

Can I adopt?

If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples.

As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees, adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

To learn more about adoption from foster care visit www.mareinc.org. Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) can give you guidance and information on the adoption process. Reach out today to find out all the ways you can help children and teens in foster care.