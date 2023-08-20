More than 125 monarch butterflies released during annual celebration at Fresh Pond in Cambridge

“We usually get the eggs from the University of Kansas — they’re airmailed over and [the caterpillars] are up and about when they get here,” Puopolo said. “One thing I had to do to get this amount of eggs is proving we had sufficient milkweed to feed them.”

Cambridge Water Department staff raised more than 125 butterflies over the past three to four weeks in the ranger station at Fresh Pond Reservation in preparation for the release, Water Department ranger Tim Puopolo said in a phone interview.

Wings of black and gold fluttered through the air at Fresh Pond on Sunday afternoon as Cambridge officials hosted the city’s ninth annual Monarch Release Celebration to boost local butterfly populations.

Rangers at the station spent each morning cleaning the cages, washing the milkweed leaves, and feeding the caterpillars until the insects built their chrysalises after about 14 days, Puopolo said. Staff monitored their emergence from the chrysalises and got ready to release them no later than five days after they came out as butterflies.

This butterfly landed on a person’s pant leg during the celebration at Fresh Pond. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

At Sunday’s event, storyteller Yumi Izuyama told participants about the monarchs’ migration to Mexico, and children were given the opportunity to earn junior ranger badges, Puopolo said.

Puopolo has been involved with the monarch butterfly project for six years, and it’s quite important to him, he said, especially since the International Union for Conservation of Nature reclassified the monarch population from “declining” to “endangered” in July 2022.

“An estimated 80 to 90 percent of the monarch population has been lost since 1990,” Puopolo said. “In the last 30 years, pretty reliably, the amount of monarchs that have returned to Mexico [during migration] is fewer than the amount that left, due to all the obstacles put in their way nowadays.”

Obstacles for the butterflies include loss of their habitat caused by overdevelopment, loss of meadows and milkweed that monarch larvae need to survive, and catastrophic wildfires and floods that are now more frequent across the United States, Puopolo said.

Residents can help monarch butterfly populations thrive by growing milkweed leaves, creating gardens with blooming flowers, avoiding extensive use of pesticides, and reducing their carbon footprint, he said.

Dressed in a butterfly costume and perched on her dad’s shoulders, 5-year-old Josie McMahan, of Cambridge, watched the release. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff





