A rare second flight for one North End angel

Already, she had marched through the North End’s winding streets, carrying a stream of white ribbon that ran from a statue of La Madonna Del Soccorso, soliciting donations alongside. Soon, she would begin preparing for her descent from a North End window, down toward the statue, carrying on a tradition that has concluded the Fisherman’s Feast for 113 years: the Flight of the Angel.

But in the meantime, Gianna Puccio needed a second to relax. It was nearly 4 p.m., and the 12-year-old’s Sunday was just getting started.

In a few hours, she would float through the North End sky — a whirlwind of snow-white confetti falling with her — to cap off Boston’s annual Fisherman’s Feast.

“I get to carry on a tradition that’s been going on for a very long time, and I get to just be myself,” Puccio said, while her parents shuttled her back to their hotel. She reminded herself to “do your best, and remember the tradition, and have fun with it. But also put your heart into it.”

The young girl would begin preparing in a couple of hours: doing her hair and makeup, putting on her dress and wings, and having her leg tied with blue ribbon to simulate a flying pose. Puccio used that downtime to polish her speech — all in Italian, she proudly noted.

Around 6 p.m., Puccio sat in a kitchen off North Street, as her mother curled her hair. She wore a shimmering gold necklace to match the sequins on her fabric crown.

Friends and family continued to pour in, cheering and taking photos of Puccio, some reminiscing about their own stints as the flying angel.

As the Puccios debated which of two crowns suited the girl best, Julia Maggiacomo, a family friend and an angel herself in 2006, rushed in.

“This is the ticket to enter,” Maggiacomo called, holding up a bundle of bobby pins. Finally, the angel could secure her crown.

Puccio’s wings arrived shortly after 6:30 p.m., shielded from the mortal world by a plastic Target bag. Trays of ravioli, tortellini, calamari, and more followed.

Meanwhile, just a few feet out the door, the North End waited for its angel to arrive.

In the streets, diners sampled fresh-filled cannoli and oysters shucked-to-order, stepping over strips of white paper that piled against curbs and fluttered in the breeze. Vendors along Moon and Fleet streets sold coffee, cigars, and fresh pastas and sauces. Parents carried children in strollers and on shoulders.

The smells of oil and dough wafted through the air, where they mixed with music and the cries of novelty noisemakers.

The festival celebrates devotion to La Madonna Del Soccorso, patroness of the Sicilian fishing village of Sciacca, for whom she is said to have performed several healing miracles. Italian immigrants brought the celebration, which dates back to the 16th century, to Boston in 1910.

This year’s feast kicked off Thursday with a procession of the Madonna through Christopher Columbus Park and the annual Blessing of the Fishing Waters. Daily processions, musical performances, and a meatball competition filled the rest of the weekend.

Sunday would mark Puccio’s second time playing the angel, after she first flew last year.

“Last year I was very nervous because I hadn’t done it before. But now that I’ve done it, I’m very excited,” Puccio said. “I can take it all in now.”

This year, she filled in for 9-year-old April Palazzolo Cedano, who was slated for the role but had to back out at the last minute.

Danny Puccio, Gianna’s father and co-chair of the feast, said his daughter was “ecstatic” when she heard she would be flying once more this year. They tested the hoist Wednesday, he said, and the young girl has struggled to contain her excitement since.

“It’s a big honor for her,” Danny Puccio said. “It’s nice to see, because that’s the way I was when I was a kid. ... Very excited, wanting to be around, wanting to stick our noses in. We wanted to be involved.”

Gianna Puccio said she and other past angels have formed a “sisterhood” over the years, and she looks forward to seeing future generations fill the role as she grows up.

“I’ve been watching all my best friends do it since I was little,” she said. “We’re like a family, and it’s like a special little club.”

On Saturday, Puccio joined former angels, including one woman in her 80s, for brunch. Maggiacomo — the hero with the bobby pins — started hosting the brunch in 2021.

Danny Puccio said those who fly never lose their angel status.

“They’re in a league of their own,” he said, laughing.

Domenic Strazzullo, president of the feast, called the Flight of the Angel the “highlight of our event.”

He said angels are nominated by their grandparents and parents. Typically, he said, a girl flies during her last year as an angel, after first serving as one of two side angels.

The side angels flank the flying angel and offer a prayer before the main angel flies out.

“You have to see it to get the whole gist of it, to actually understand it,” Strazzullo said.

A little before 6:45 p.m., Gianna Puccio crossed the intersection of North and Lewis streets, making her way to the Madonna Del Soccorso Society, where she would meet up with her side angels, Sarah Bramante and Jillian Fialkosky, preparing their own hair and makeup. She put on Morgan Wallen’s “More than my Hometown” to hype herself up.

As Puccio walked under the hoist that would later hold her above the crowd, some attendees looked on, but few appeared to notice her.

No matter — they all would soon enough.

