Smithfield, R.I., wins again to advance at Little League World Series

Smithfield, representing the Metro Region, advanced to play the loser of California and Texas on Tuesday.

With big leaguers watching on from the stands, Brayden Castellone scored the go-ahead run in the top of the sixth inning when Gavin Gibree was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and the Rhode Island champions held on for a 7-2 victory over Media, Pennsylvania, on Sunday at the Little League World Series.

The dream season will continue for the boys from Smithfield, R.I.

The crowd at Howard J. Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, erupted when players from the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals entered the stands in the third inning. The National League East rivals were scheduled to play a night game in Williamsport as part of ESPN’s Little League Classic.

When Pennsylvania, the Mid-Atlantic champions, tied the game at 2 in the fifth inning, ESPN’s cameras caught Phillies’ star Bryce Harper telling a teammate that he had goosebumps has he cheered on the home favorites.

But it was Smithfield that had the last laugh.

Castellone led off the sixth inning with a base hit, and Smithfield loaded the bases with nobody out. Castellone scored on a hit batter, and the Rhode Islanders tacked on four more runs to extend its lead to 7-2.

Castellone was also the winning pitcher after replacing Brady McShane in the fifth inning. He pitched a scoreless sixth to secure the victory.

With an arsenal array of off-speed pitches and deceptive arm angles, McShane delivered a gutsy performance on the mound. He struck out the first five hitters he faced, and left after four-and-two-third innings with the game tied at 2.

Smithfield scored its first two runs in the top of the first inning, with Castellone leading the way.

Smithfield bounced back after a Friday loss to Tennessee, the Southeast Region champions. The team has now won 10 elimination games this summer, and it will send its ace pitcher, Connor Curtis, to the mound Tuesday at 7 p.m.

