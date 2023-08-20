Two men injured in Mattapan shooting

Two men were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Mattapan early Sunday morning, police said.
Officers were called to the intersection of Itasca and Almont streets at 4:20 a.m. and found two victims suffering gunshot wounds, according to Boston police Sergeant Detective John Boyle, the department’s lead spokesperson.
Both men were taken by ambulance to local hospitals. One victim’s injuries were described as life-threatening, according to Boyle.
The shooting took place in a residential neighborhood situated between Blue Hill Avenue to the east and New Calvary Cemetery to the west.
The shooting is under investigation by homicide detectives, he said. No arrests were reported.
