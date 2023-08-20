Pence undercuts Trump’s defense in classified documents case

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Sunday that he knew of no widespread declassification of documents by President Donald Trump when they were in the White House together, refuting one of the former president’s main defenses against charges of endangering national security.

Trump, who has been indicted on 40 felony counts and accused of taking war plans and other secret documents with him when he left office and refusing to return many of them, has long insisted that he had issued a “standing order” to declassify papers and that any he brought home were automatically declassified.

But his vice president became the latest former Trump administration official to say that he had heard of no such edict. “I was never made aware of any broad-based effort to declassify documents,” Pence said in an interview on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday. “But that doesn’t mean it didn’t occur; it’s just not something that I ever heard about.”