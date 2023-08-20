Alex Cora ejected from Red Sox-Yankees finale after arguing a called third strike

Red Sox Alex Cora was ejected Sunday in the top of the sixth inning for arguing a called third strike with Trevor Story at the plate.
With the Sox ahead of the Yankees, 2-1, and reliever Michael King on the mound, Story, took what appeared to be a ball beneath the zone on a full count. Instead, Story took strike three looking, leaving runners stranded on first and second.
Story had words with umpire Junior Valentine and Cora came running out of the dugout and was immediately thrown out by Valentine, stamping the Sox manager’s 12th career ejection and third this season.
Alex Cora has been ejected for arguing after Trevor Story ended the inning on a called strike three. On the sixth pitch. Junior Valentine has had a rough day behind the plate. #RobotUmps pic.twitter.com/yzMogT95bU— Tom Caron (blue checkmark redacted) (@TomCaron) August 20, 2023
