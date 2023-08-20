scorecardresearch Skip to main content
Alex Cora ejected from Red Sox-Yankees finale after arguing a called third strike

By Julian McWilliams Globe Staff,Updated August 20, 2023, 13 minutes ago
Alex Cora, pictured here on Aug. 16, was tossed from Sunday's series finale in New York.Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

Red Sox Alex Cora was ejected Sunday in the top of the sixth inning for arguing a called third strike with Trevor Story at the plate.

With the Sox ahead of the Yankees, 2-1, and reliever Michael King on the mound, Story, took what appeared to be a ball beneath the zone on a full count. Instead, Story took strike three looking, leaving runners stranded on first and second.

Story had words with umpire Junior Valentine and Cora came running out of the dugout and was immediately thrown out by Valentine, stamping the Sox manager’s 12th career ejection and third this season.

