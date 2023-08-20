Alexa Pano of Westborough captures ISPS Handa World title on her 19th birthday

BALLYMENA, Northern Ireland — Alexa Pano of Westborough celebrated her 19th birthday by beating Gabriella Cowley of England on the third hole of a playoff to win the ISPS Handa World Invitational, while Daniel Brown wrapped up a five-shot victory in the men’s event.

Pano, who is sponsored by the New England Patriots, shot a 6-under-par 66 in the final round on the Galgorm course for a three-way tie with Cowley (70) and Germany’s Esther Henseleit (69) on 8-under totals of 281 in the tournament that is co-sanctioned by the European men’s tour and the LPGA Tour.

Pano was the first female golfer to be sponsored by an NFL team.