Alexa Pano of Westborough captures ISPS Handa World title on her 19th birthday

BALLYMENA, Northern Ireland — Alexa Pano of Westborough celebrated her 19th birthday by beating Gabriella Cowley of England on the third hole of a playoff to win the ISPS Handa World Invitational, while Daniel Brown wrapped up a five-shot victory in the men’s event.
Pano, who is sponsored by the New England Patriots, shot a 6-under-par 66 in the final round on the Galgorm course for a three-way tie with Cowley (70) and Germany’s Esther Henseleit (69) on 8-under totals of 281 in the tournament that is co-sanctioned by the European men’s tour and the LPGA Tour.
Pano was the first female golfer to be sponsored by an NFL team.
Advertisement
Cowley led after the third round but needed an eagle on the 18th to make the playoff, where Henseleit was eliminated on the first extra hole.
Cowley then missed a 3-foot birdie putt for the win on the second playoff hole, and Pano took full advantage by making a birdie when the players returned to the par-five 18th for a third time.
“I’ve kind of been saying that I really wanted to win this event because it’s on my birthday,” Pano said. “It feels so surreal that it’s happened.