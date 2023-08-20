Alyssa Thomas leads Sun past Sky, moves into second place on franchise scoring list

CHICAGO — Alyssa Thomas scored 22 points and moved into second place on Connecticut’s career scoring list, and the Sun beat the Chicago Sky, 79-73, on Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak.

With Connecticut leading by 5 late in the third quarter, Thomas grabbed a defensive rebound and connected for a 3-point play at the other end to pass Asjha Jones (3,336) on the franchise scoring list. Thomas is now at 3,346 — trailing only Nykesha Sales (3,955).

Leading, 74-66, with about 2½ minutes left, Natisha Hiedeman buried a 3-pointer for Connecticut and DeWanna Bonner added a layup a couple of minutes later, putting the Sun ahead, 79-66, with 1:17 remaining. Chicago closed out the scoring with a series of free throws that included three from Courtney Williams after Olivia Nelson-Ododa was called for a flagrant foul.