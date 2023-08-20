Brady Stevens, son of Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens, commits to Notre Dame

Brady Stevens, the son of Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens, announced on Instagram that he has committed to play college basketball at Notre Dame.

The Stevens family has close ties with Notre Dame coach Micah Shrewsberry. Shrewsberry was on Brad Stevens’s coaching staff at Butler when the Bulldogs made back-to-back national championship games in 2010 and 2011. He then joined Stevens on the Celtics’ staff from 2013-2019 and was named the Notre Dame head coach in March.