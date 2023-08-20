Hellen Obiri dominates Falmouth Road Race; Wesley Kiptoo leads Kenyan sweep in men’s race

After kicking away from the field to win April’s Boston Marathon and dominated the BAA 10K in June, Obiri made it a triple crown with a win at Sunday’s Falmouth Road Race. After leading the pack through the 5K mark, the two-time Olympic silver medalist built up a 25 second lead through 10K and cruised to the win on the 7-mile course in 35 minutes, 13 seconds.

Emily Sisson, the American record holder in the marathon, was the runner-up 19 seconds behind Obiri.

In the men’s race, Kenya’s Wesley Kiptoo made his move much earlier, setting a strong pace from the gun. Kiptoo was already 12 seconds clear of the field at 5K and 20 seconds up the road at 10K, breaking the tape in 31 minutes, 8 seconds. John Korir and Edwin Kurgat made it a Kenyan sweep on the podium; former BYU star Clayton Young was the top American, finishing in fifth place.