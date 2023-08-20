Jarren Duran departs Yankees finale with toe injury

Duran grounded out to third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the top of the eighth inning, and came up hobbled. Duran limped off the field and was followed by a member of the Sox staff once he reached the dugout.

It was soon after reported that Duran had suffered a toe contusion. He was 1 for 3 on the day with a single and a walk. He was replaced by Rob Refsnyder in left field.

