scorecardresearch Skip to main content
Red Sox

Jarren Duran departs Yankees finale with toe injury

By Julian McWilliams Globe Staff,Updated August 20, 2023, 13 minutes ago
Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran rips a single during the sixth inning of Sunday's series finale against the Yankees. He left the game with reportedly a toe contusion in the eighth.Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran left Sunday’s series finale at Yankee Stadium with an injury.

Duran grounded out to third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the top of the eighth inning, and came up hobbled. Duran limped off the field and was followed by a member of the Sox staff once he reached the dugout.

It was soon after reported that Duran had suffered a toe contusion. He was 1 for 3 on the day with a single and a walk. He was replaced by Rob Refsnyder in left field.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.

Boston Globe Today