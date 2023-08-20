Patriots rookie Isaiah Bolden released from hospital after injury in preseason game, team cancels practices

Both teams agreed to suspend play, with 10 minutes remaining and the Patriots up 21-17.

Bolden was stretchered off the field following a collision while trying to make a tackle during the fourth quarter of the Patriots-Packers preseason game at Lambeau Field. Bolden had feeling in all his extremities and was transported to a local hospital, where he stayed overnight for observation.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Patriots said Sunday morning rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden has been released from the hospital after suffering a head injury Saturday night.

“We thank the medical staff at Aurora Bay Medical Center for their overnight evaluations, as well as the Patriots and Packers medical staffs for their immediate on-field response and care in transporting Isaiah to a nearby hospital,” the Patriots said in a statement issued Sunday morning.

As a result of the circumstances surrounding the abrupt ending to Saturday’s game, the Patriots have canceled their joint practices with the Tennessee Titans. The team was originally scheduled to travel Sunday from Green Bay to Nashville for practices on Tuesday and Wednesday. Instead, the team will return to Foxborough and train at Gillette Stadium this week.

The Patriots will still travel to Nashville Thursday for their final preseason game on Friday, Aug. 25 at Nissan Stadium.

Several teammates expressed well-wishes for Bolden, a seventh-round draft pick vying for a roster spot.

“Everybody is out here competing, trying to get jobs, trying to prove they’re here to be on this team,” defensive back Jalen Mills said. “But at the end of the day, we’re still a family. We call each other brothers on and off the field.”

Patriots coach Bill Belichick was scheduled to address the media Sunday afternoon, but the team updated its media availability on Sunday morning to remove that appearance and schedule a Belichick press conference for Monday morning.

Quarterback Mac Jones said he hopes the positive updates on Bolden will allow the team to continue to come together.

“I think we’ve done that this week during the practices, and I felt like there was a little bit of camaraderie and things like that,” Jones said. “I think we just need to carry that over and let these tough times keep building us up. Obviously, we hope that he is okay and that we get positive updates and just keep plugging along as best we can.”

With just over 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Packers backup quarterback Sean Clifford threw a pass to Malik Heath for a 7-yard gain. As Heath fought for yardage, Patriots linebacker Calvin Munson came in to help make the tackle and collided with Bolden’s head.

Bolden stayed motionless on the ground while medical staff rushed onto the field. Multiple trainers gathered around him for an extended period of time, as Patriots players took a knee. They eventually immobilized Bolden, loaded him onto a stretcher, and strapped him to the board with his helmet on.

The 23-year-old Bolden, drafted in the seventh round out of Jackson State, is fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster as a cornerback and kick return specialist.

“After undergoing a series of evaluations and being held for overnight observations, Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden has been released from the Aurora Bay Medical Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where he was transported to after sustaining an on-field injury in the fourth quarter of Saturday night’s preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers.

“Isaiah will travel with the team today. We thank the medical staff at Aurora Bay Medical Center for their overnight evaluations, as well as the Patriots and Packers medical staffs for their immediate on-field response and care in transporting Isaiah to a nearby hospital.

“Due to the circumstances surrounding the abrupt and unexpected ending to last night’s game, the Patriots will return to Foxborough today. The joint practices that were scheduled with the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday and Wednesday are cancelled. The team will train in Foxborough this week and fly to Nashville on Thursday for Friday night’s game.”

