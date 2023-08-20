Game 124: Red Sox at Yankees lineups and notes

The 65-58 Red Sox are three games back from the third wild-card spot in the American League. The 60-63 Yankees are eight games back.

The series continues Sunday, with Josh Winckowski on the mound for Boston opposite Clarke Schmidt to start the game. Nick Pivetta is expected to take on a bulk reliever role.

Kutter Crawford carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and Luis Urías hit a grand slam as the Red Sox beat the Yankees, 8-1, on Saturday.

After their series against their floundering division rival wraps, the Sox travel on to Houston, where they’ll play three games against the Astros.

First pitch is 1:35 p.m. on Amazon and NESN. Here is your preview.

RED SOX (65-58): TBA

Pitching: RHP Josh Winckowski (3-1, 3.20 ERA)

YANKEES (60-63): TBA

Pitching: RHP Clarke Schmidt (8-7, 4.76 ERA)

Time: 1:35 p.m.

TV, radio: Amazon, NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Schmidt: Triston Casas 1-4, Rafael Devers 1-7, Jarren Duran 2-4, Adam Duvall 2-3, Reese McGuire 1-3, Rob Refsnyder 0-1, Pablo Reyes 0-2, Justin Turner 2-5, Luis Urías 0-1, Alex Verdugo 2-5, Connor Wong 0-2, Masataka Yoshida 0-4

Yankees vs. Winckowski: Greg Allen 0-1, Oswaldo Cabrera 0-1, Kyle Higashioka 1-1, Isiah Kiner-Falefa 0-3, DJ LeMahieu 0-2, Giancarlo Stanton 0-3, Gleyber Torres 2-5, Anthony Volpe 0-1

Stat of the day: The Yankees are on a seven-game losing streak.

Notes: The Sox have won their last six against New York, outscoring the Yankees 44-14. ... Rafael Devers is hitting .387 (12-for-31) against the Yankees this year. ... Since June 14, the Red Sox are 32-23. ... The Yankees are trying to avoid their first eight-game skid since Aug. 19-26, 1995. New York has been outscored 45-15 during this skid and has not held a lead since last Sunday when it allowed five runs in the ninth of an 8-7 loss to the host Miami Marlins. ... New York’s Clarke Schmidt will attempt to rebound from a loss after allowing a career-worst eight runs on nine hits in 2 ⅓ innings during Monday’s 11-3 loss at Atlanta. Before his rough start against the Braves, Schmidt had allowed three runs or less in 15 straight starts dating to May 19. ... Schmidt is 0-1 with a 4.32 ERA in six career appearances (two starts) against the Red Sox. ... Fellow right-hander Josh Winckowski (3-1, 3.20) will serve as the opener for the first time before Nick Pivetta follows as a bulk reliever. Pivetta is 4-3 with a 5.88 ERA in 11 starts and 4-2 with a 2.40 ERA in 18 relief appearances this season. He is 1-3 with a 7.71 ERA in 11 career appearances (seven starts) against the Yankees.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her @k8tmac.