Scary scene with Isaiah Bolden a reminder to Patriots that anything can happen on the field

“Just a bad reminder of what happened to Damar, honestly,” said wide receiver Kendrick Bourne when asked about Bolden’s injury, which took place with 10:29 left in the fourth quarter Saturday. “That’s just what it kind of brings back. We talked about having gratitude whenever you walk off the field healthy. We’re praying for Isaiah, and hoping he’s OK. But it was a bad reminder of what we went through in the NFL last year with Damar.”

But what happened served as a reminder they should feel a sense of gratitude whenever they’re able to walk off the field healthy, with several of them referencing Bills safety Damar Hamlin and his scare late last season.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — His teammates offered a collective sigh of relief late Saturday when they discovered that rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden had regained feeling in his extremities following a hit in the preseason game against the Packers.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“It’s the reality of the sport that we play,” said defensive back Jalen Mills. “It’s one of those rare things that you just see here and there throughout the league and unfortunately to us to today, our teammate today. It happened to a great young player. But our prayers are with him. The doctors said he was moving and everything like that. We’ll just keep praying for him and hope it all goes well.”

Advertisement

Following a collision with Green Bay receiver Malik Heath, Bolden stayed down for several minutes before he was transported to a stretcher, and then a cart, which took him off the field. There was a small round of applause from the fans at Lambeau Field while he was moved off the field. During that time, veteran Matthew Slater huddled the Patriots together in prayer, gathering players and staff in a circle.

“It just puts everything in perspective,” Bourne said. “That’s what we talked about as a group. Thinking about life. There was an unpredictable accident. As it always is. But it just makes you think about this game and how serious it is and how one day you could be healthy and one day it could all change.

Advertisement

“They said good things about him and said he was responding and things like that. That’s a good sign. But just, it brings everything back full circle.”

“When something like that happens, you just think about how blessed you are to be able to be in the right mind-set and walk off the field,” said wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. “It sucks. He’s a great dude. Going against him in practice and seeing him have success in games, go out there and do what he does — rocking the same number as me, No. 7. He’s a great kid. It’s tough.”

His veteran teammates all say the same thing about Bolden, the 23-year-old undrafted free agent who played at Florida State and Jackson State; he has a great energy about him, but is never afraid to buckle down when it comes time to work.

“He’s a great kid,” Bourne said. “Young guy, coming in working. Working hard. Listening. Doing what he’s supposed to do. Made a lot of improvements. We go against him as a DB, and I had a good relationship with him. He’s a funny guy — we have a good connection together. It sucks that it happened to him. He’s a great kid. I hope he’s OK.”

Advertisement

“He’s a great teammate,” said Smith-Schuster. “He’s one of those guys who comes to work every day and just works. He always has a smile on his face. Puts on a good show. A lot of times, he’s up there telling jokes. He’s always making everyone laugh. He has a high spirit and good energy. Nothing but prayers for him and his family.”

“A great rookie. A goofy rookie. Always joking,” said Mills. “But when it’s time to work, he comes in with his hard hat on and asks a lot of questions. It’s what you want to see from young guys in this league. Coming in asking questions. Going out on the practice field and practicing hard. Earning the trust of not only the coaching staff but the players next to him. He’s a good rookie.”

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.