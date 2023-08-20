Under Garden lights, Sean O’Malley reaches superstar status

O’Malley chose the perfect song for the occasion. UFC 292 served as a coronation for the biggest star on the UFC roster not named Conor McGregor. The 28-year-old phenom captured the UFC bantamweight title, flatlining reigning king Aljamain Sterling in the second round with a beautiful step-back counter right hand across the jaw.

“If you are what you say you are, a Superstar, then have no fear, the camera’s here,” rang out as the adoring crowd sang along.

The lights dimmed at TD Garden and the crowd collectively roared. “Superstar” by Lupe Fiasco blasted over the speakers and Sean O’Malley began his walk to the octagon.

The highlight-reel knockout drew comparisons to McGregor’s legendary knockout of Jose Aldo at UFC 194 back in 2015. Both Sterling and Aldo were among the greatest fighters in their respective weight classes, and both were dethroned with a step-back punch.

Prior to the opening bell, McGregor and O’Malley each practiced that exact finishing sequence that sent their opponent crashing face-first onto the canvas. In each case, the devastating finishing blow served to lift the victors to greater heights.

“Conor’s a high-level striker, I’m a high-level striker,” said O’Malley. “When I was in the octagon and he was making his walk out, boom. I was stepping back and throwing the right hand the exact same way that it landed. You make one mistake with me, I’ll find your chin and it will be over, and it was.”

O’Malley’s practice proved prophetic on Saturday night, but the polarizing striker has called his shots since before he entered the UFC. O’Malley told reporters before his bout on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2017 that he would be a UFC champion.

From there, fan interest surrounding O’Malley soared. Snoop Dogg shouted his name on the mic as he called O’Malley’s Contender Series fight. On that fateful July 17, 2017 night, O’Malley pulverized Alfred Khashakyan with a straight right hand up the middle, sending him crashing down. The young O’Malley, his curly brown hair free flowing as opposed to the colorful dreads he sports on fight night nowadays, jumped on top of the Octagon, looked at UFC President Dana White, and said “Welcome to the sugar show,”, an homage to his nickname “Suga.”

“I said this [winning the UFC title] was going to happen years ago, and I got so much [expletive] for saying that I was going to be a champ, the next big star, I was going to be this and that,” said O’Malley. “I got so much hate for it, but look at me now.”

Throughout the week, O’Malley merchandise and wigs resembling the budding phenom could be found in every corner of the Hub. In McGregor’s absence, the UFC has searched for a star that can break through into pop culture, transcending the line of simply a dominant force in the sport. In O’Malley, the UFC now has an uber-marketable, brazen personality with the ability to back up his outlandish outfits and trash talk.

“Not since the rise of Conor McGregor,” said UFC President Dana White, asked if he had seen a city rally around one fighter as Boston did for the Montana native. “Ronda [Rousey] too, when Ronda took off, she had that buzz too. [Also] Chuck Liddell.”

The UFC struck while the iron was hot, posting O’Malley’s finish on their social platforms, a practice not traditionally done for pay-per-view shows. The world’s premier MMA organization realizes the transcendent star on their roster, and they will continue to market him as the ever confident, technical fighter that he is. With 12 career knockouts and six in the UFC, O’Malley’s highlight reel supports the “it” factor that he and only a few consummate fighters before him have possessed.

“The Garden, the craziest sports town on earth, we’re the biggest thing other than their teams that play here, we’re the biggest thing that’s ever been here,” said White. “What does that tell you about O’Malley? This was also the biggest bantamweight fight ever on pay-per-view globally; it broke the record. I’m sure you saw the crowd at the end ... O’Malley isn’t going to be a star, he is a star.”

