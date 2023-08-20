United States men’s basketball storms back to beat Germany in final tuneup before World Cup

An 18-0 run in the final minutes saved the Americans, who finished the exhibition season 5-0.

Anthony Edwards scored 34 points, Austin Reaves and Tyrese Haliburton each added 16 off the bench, and the United States rallied from a 16-point second-half deficit to beat Germany, 99-91, on Sunday night in its final tuneup game before heading to the Philippines for the World Cup.

“What I like is that we know now they’ve got guts,” US coach Steve Kerr said. “But we can get a lot better because we have a higher ceiling than a lot of teams — because most of these teams have been together. (Germany) has been together. They’re really good. We feel like we’ve got more room for growth. And we’ve got to keep working and getting better as we head to Manila.”

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Edwards was brilliant, making 11 of 21 shots and going 8 of 8 from the line. The rest of the US starters scored a combined 25 points.

Advertisement

“That was the best game I’ve had in a minute,” Edwards said.

Added Kerr: “He’s unquestionably the guy. He knows it. Now the rest of the team knows it.”

Thing is, Edwards didn’t do it alone. The comeback really started late in the third, when Haliburton scored 11 points in less than three minutes to bring the US back from 16 down to within 3 and spark serious hope.

Germany didn’t go away. Moritz Wagner’s 3-pointer with 6:58 left put Germany up, 86-77. The Germans missed their next eight shots — and the Americans scored the game’s next 18 points, taking the lead for good on Mikal Bridges’s 3-pointer with 2:15 left.

“It just comes down to buckling down and getting stops,” Haliburton said.

Advertisement

Franz Wagner scored 17 points for Germany, which got 16 points and 10 assists from Dennis Schröder, and 14 points from Wagner. It became the first team this summer to take more than a 4-point lead on the US but couldn’t finish the win off.

The US team has been together for only 2½ weeks yet has had very little trouble clicking. The Americans opened the tuneup schedule with a 117-74 win in Las Vegas over Puerto Rico, then headed to Spain for wins over Slovenia (92-62, though the Slovenians played without Luka Doncic) and Spain (98-88). From Spain, they headed to Abu Dhabi to finish preparations, beating Greece, 108-86, on Friday and then capping it all off by topping the Germans.

Next up: The stuff that matters — the World Cup, which will take place in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia. The US is the heavy betting favorite to win the tournament, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, and will face New Zealand on Saturday, Greece, and Jordan in group play that starts Saturday in Manila.

“I don’t think that we really ever feel like we’re out of a game,” Reaves said.