With possession and power, Spain turned the tables on England to win its first Women’s World Cup

That was the decider, but the game was far from over, and Spain had to overcome a missed penalty kick while protecting the advantage for another 61 minutes, plus more than 18 minutes of stoppage time. Experience played a part, La Roja learning from a year ago, when they were in a similar position in the European Championship quarterfinal. In that match, Spain could not hold on, and the Lionesses advanced with a 2-1 victory and eventually lifted the trophy.

The ninth Women’s World Cup came down to one quick sequence. In the 29th minute, England’s Lucy Bronze advanced on the right, lost possession, and Spain countered, left back Olga Carmona’s finish making the difference in a 1-0 victory in the final in Sydney Sunday.

Advertisement

That was not happening this time. Not the same way, anyway. Spain displayed its precision pass-and-move style, getting to balls first, finding space and swiftly exploiting it — just as La Roja did at the Euros. In this matchup, though, Spain combined force with finesse, determined to match England physically.

That became evident from the opening seconds, when Spain defender Irene Paredes took down Lauren Hemp with a hard, but clean, tackle. Not that the Lionesses necessarily took notice, as Hemp nearly opened the scoring with a left-footer off the bar in the 11th minute. But signs of Spanish force continued, as midway through the half, Hemp was again felled, this time by Ona Batlle in the 23rd minute.

Then, Bronze fell into a trap, surrounded in the center circle, and, just like that, Teresa Abelleira sent the ball to the wing for Carmona to finish.

England was far from finished, though, and the contest had far to go. Nearly 30 minutes had elapsed, but there were yet to be played nearly 80 more minutes, thanks to referee Tori Penso’s decision to add more than 18 minutes of time over the two halves. Spain did what it does best to get through: maintaining possession, keeping the Lionesses off balance – and also setting the tone when it came to physicality.

Advertisement

But England coach Sarina Wiegman had potential solutions. Her team could not overcome Spain’s midfield dominance, but she made moves to shut down the wings, adding Lauren James and Chloe Kelly. The substitutions nearly paid off, limiting the advances of Batlle and Carmona, along the way a James left-footer ending up on top of the net after being saved by Cata Coll in the 76th minute.

With the clock apparently running down — few knew there would be an eternity of injury time — there was a game-deciding incident that does not fit into a box score. It was a reminder of the matchup at the Euros, as England’s Alex Greenwood and Spain’s Salma Paralluelo clashed. Greenwood got the worst of it, ending up with her head bandaged, Paralluelo cautioned.

About the same time of the game last summer, a similar confrontation occurred; England forward Alessia Russo got the best of Paredes (Spain’s claim of a foul for a blatant elbow to the head was futile), leading to the tying goal. This time, Paralluelo’s elbow evened a score, but there would be no scoreboard equalizer.

And that basically signaled the end for England. Spain brought in two-time reigning FIFA player of the year Alexia Putellas from the bench; joining her possible successor and Golden Ball winner, Aitana Bonmati; and La Roja’s most creative player, Jenni Hermoso. No amount of manuevering by Wiegman could pry the ball loose from that group. Wiegman probably felt less hopeless than in 2019, when she was in charge of the Netherlands for a 2-0 loss to the US in the final, but she could again only look on.

Advertisement

Goals decide the winners of soccer games, but preventing goals preserves results. And Spain showed that can be done by playing keepaway, as much as defending tooth and nail. Coach Jorge Vilda talked about expecting a tactical challenge, and he was up for it, thanks partly to the extensive depth of Spain’s roster. Vilda pulled the right strings, no better example than his use of Carmona. During the group stage, Carmona went to the sideline as Spain struggled in a 4-0 loss to Japan. Carmona did not return to the lineup until extra time of the quarterfinal match against The Netherlands, and she was on the field as Paralluelo scored the decider.

Goals decide the winner of soccer games, but preventing goals preserves results. And Spain showed that can be done by playing keepaway, as much as defending tooth and nail. Coach Jorge Vilda talked about expecting a tactical challenge, and he was up for it, thanks partly to the extensive depth of Spain’s roster.

Vilda pulled the right strings, no better example than his use of Carmona. During the group stage, Carmona went to the sideline as Spain struggled in a 4-0 loss to Japan. Carmona did not return to the lineup until extra time of the quarterfinal match against the Netherlands, and she was on the field as Paralluelo scored the decider.

Advertisement

Few would have predicted Carmona coming through with the winning goal in both the semifinals and final — she had scored only once in 27 appearances entering the tournament — but Vilda started her at left back and encouraged her to bomb forward when the time came. In the semifinals against Sweden, Spain turned the tables with a corner kick, a Swedish speciality, Carmona joining the play late and finishing from 20 yards.

In the final, Spain took advantage of England’s three-defender setup — Bronze advancing green-lighted Carmona to go forward, giving Spain a 2-on-1 situation against Jess Carter. After that, England tried to close down the outside.

But Carmona had given La Roja some elbow room, and that was all they needed.

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.