Spain defeats England to capture 2023 Women’s World Cup title

Spain, which had a near mutiny last year when 15 players quit the national team, was the more aggressive team in the final and pressed the entire game.

The victory for Spain in just its third World Cup appearance prevented England — the reigning European champion — from bringing the trophy back to England for the first time since 1966. England’s men’s team won the nation’s only World Cup that year.

SYDNEY — Spain won its first Women’s World Cup soccer championship with a 1-0 victory over England on Sunday.

The England loss was the first this tournament for coach Sarina Wiegman, who was hired in late 2021 as the team’s first non-British manager. It was also Wiegman’s second consecutive loss in the finale.

Advertisement

She is the only coach in the history of the tournament to take two nations to the final; Wiegman was coach of the Netherlands when the Dutch lost 2-0 to the United States in 2019.

Spain became the fifth nation to win a Women’s World Cup. The United States leads with four, while Germany (2), Norway, and Japan have also won it. The US lost to Sweden in the elimination round this year.

Spain captain Olga Carmona opened the scoring in the first half when her left-footed strike beat England goalkeeper Mary Earps in the 29th minute. Spain scored first in four of its World Cup matches.

In the second half, Earps denied a penalty shot by Spain’s Jenni Hermoso, whose attempt in the 69th minute came after Keira Walsh was called for a handball violation. The penalty was called after a VAR review.

Spain teenage star Salma Paralluelo was given a yellow card following a collision with England defender Alex Greenwood late in the second half.

The two collided and Greenwood appeared to be knocked in the head by a high knee from Paralluelo to her head. The knock drew blood and a lengthy stoppage as England brought a clean uniform onto the field for Greenwood to change into. She returned with a white bandage wrapped around her head.

Advertisement

Although both teams had early scoring chances, Spain was the first-half aggressor.

La Roja has dominated possession and Aitanna Bonmatti whipped in a free kick in the 36th minute that England captain Millie Bright swiped clear. But it gave Irene Paredes an opportunity the defender couldn’t convert with her strike.

Paralluelo, in the starting lineup for the first time this tournament, then nearly scored right at the half but her shot was inches wide of the goal.



