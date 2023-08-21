Nelsons shakes the rafters and Mälkki becomes first woman to end Tanglewood season with Beethoven’s Ninth

For me, it’s as essential a part of the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s summer home as surprise thunderstorms, birds in the Shed rafters, and sitting in bumper-to-bumper traffic before Film Night. So when I realized on Saturday afternoon that Finnish conductor Susanna Mälkki might become the first woman ever to conduct the piece at Tanglewood, I hesitated. Surely it couldn’t have taken this long?

LENOX — Plenty of orchestras perform Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 (a.k.a. “Choral,” more commonly called “Ode to Joy”) just for the sake of it, but it’s widely used to commemorate big and important events, from the global (the fall of the Berlin Wall) to the local (the opening of the Koussevitzky Music Shed in 1937). And since 1997, Beethoven’s Ninth has marked the final orchestral concert of almost every Tanglewood season.

The moral of the story: I should really stop being surprised when a woman is the first woman to do anything in the classical music world. Sunday afternoon, with the lawn bathed in sunlight, Mälkki led the Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra and the Tanglewood Festival Chorus through an exhilarating tour of the landmark symphony, seeing the season out in style.

The Boston Symphony Orchestra was already packing its bags for its upcoming European tour (Aug. 25-Sept. 8), so the closing shift fell to the TMC’s ensemble of fellows, who are mostly conservatory students or recent graduates. The orchestra delivered a performance to take pride in, with the first few movements punctuated memorably by the precise and powerful timpani accents of percussionist Toby Grace,; the second movement scherzo was light on its feet without sacrificing gravitas. The Tanglewood Festival Chorus was also on its game. The “Ode to Joy” melody that you’re probably humming right now practically sings itself, but the chorus clearly spent some time shaping and tweaking the phrasing and dynamics within that familiar tune, and the work paid off. As the last note gave way to applause, Mälkki could be seen congratulating the musicians with well-earned bravos.

The chorus opened the concert a cappella with English composer Michael Tippett’s arrangements of Black American spirituals for his 1942 oratorio “A Child of Our Time” with soloists Amanda Majeski, J’Nai Bridges, Stephen Costello, and Jongmin Park, who also sang the solos in the fourth movement of the Beethoven. Park made a stunning impression in both spirituals and symphony, singing in a resonant and warm bass voice — and declaiming clearly without clipping — in both German and English.

Friday and Saturday evenings belonged to the BSO and music director Andris Nelsons, who gave some of the tour repertoire a compressed once-over. If the “Oh yeah!” that someone whooped after the first movement of Carlos Simon’s “Four Black American Dances” is any indication, that BSO commission stands to be a crowd pleaser. Pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet then joined the orchestra to run an impressive gauntlet of two piano concertos, first Saint-Saëns’s Concerto No. 5 (“Egyptian”) followed by Gershwin’s Piano Concerto in F, with intermission in between. The Saint-Saëns was thoroughly marvelous, with nimble and limber cascades of sound pouring out of the piano. The Gershwin took a while to hit its stride and was never totally immune to stalling, but the hazy urban nocturne of the second movement was a high point.

Violinist Leonidas Kavakos performed Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto with the Boston Symphony Orchestra and music director Andris Nelsons on Saturday. Hilary Scott

The next night, violinist Leonidas Kavakos also had an uncharacteristically shaky start to Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto in D. When I’ve seen him perform, he has reliably produced a big, fiery sound, but just as important is his proficient control of that fire, and initially it seemed that control was sputtering as faster passages veered out of tune. However, by the second movement, Kavakos’s violin keened a melancholy, aria-esque melody in iridescent threads of sound, answered in turn by a cool flute. The finale streaked across the sky like a comet, with Kavakos riding high and the orchestra hanging on by its fingertips but never falling off. You can trust Kavakos to make an old warhorse concerto fly like a thoroughbred, and to pick a Bach solo violin piece for an encore. The spartan, clean lines of the Largo movement of Bach’s Violin Sonata No. 3 provided the perfect contrast to the raucous circus that had lit up the stage in the Tchaikovsky.

“I love this orchestra,” Nelsons said before the final piece of the evening, Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 5. “They give everything.” And so they did, delivering an explosive performance with Nelsons giving everything as well, from the swashbuckling melody of the first movement to the quicksilver of the scherzo and the brass’s clockwork dance later on. It was almost a musical “take that” to anyone who might be frustrated with Nelsons’s inconsistency: Here is the bravura you all came to see. Hope we see more of it come fall.

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA / TANGLEWOOD MUSIC CENTER ORCHESTRA

Tanglewood, Lenox. Aug. 18-20. www.tanglewood.org

A.Z. Madonna can be reached at az.madonna@globe.com. Follow her @knitandlisten.