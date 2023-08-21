Not your dad’s trad: Millennials get in the swing at the free Medford Trad Jazz Fest

Out of that need came the inaugural edition of the Medford Trad Jazz Festival , which showcases the thriving local scene. This free two-day event Saturday and Sunday features eight local bands that play the swing, ragtime, hot jazz, stride, New Orleans, and other early jazz styles that fall under the umbrella of traditional jazz. “We have a great community of musicians here,” says Linders, who met many of the other bandleaders as they rotated through the strolling jazz band hired to parade through the Downtown Boston Business Improvement District throughout the year. That same program led to the formation of the Late Risers , an exuberant, in-demand quartet playing the festival.

When singer and trumpeter Anne Linders moved from St. Louis to Boston in 2020, she wanted to put together a new version of her lively traditional jazz band Annie and the Fur Trappers . That proved to be easy, as she quickly discovered that the area is full of top-notch traditional jazz musicians. Finding places to play the music was more challenging.

While most of the tunes in the trad jazz canon were popularized nearly a century ago, the festival has a number of bands that contain millennial members. “It’s just joyful music, and I think it’s accessible to anyone of any age,” muses Linders, 33. Masters of the music who’ve been playing the area for decades are also represented at the festival by the Wolverine Jazz Band, which is led by musicologist John Clark and features the likes of cornetist Jeff Hughes and banjo player Jimmy Mazzy.

“Everyone on the bill brings something a bit different,” promises Linders. “The Soggy Po Boys touch on the Caribbean influence on New Orleans, and they also bring in old spirituals. The Smack Dabs do songs by 1920s and ‘30s bluesmen like Big Bill Broonzy. My band has a bit more of a swing style. The Jamaica Plain Honk Band are a community brass band — they’ll take an old song and brassify it.”

Representing the big band swing era is the all-female Mood Swings Orchestra. The youngest and perhaps most unique outfit is the Rubin Brothers, a total vintage entertainment package who combine the songs of yesterday with a vaudevillian’s flair for circus tricks, acrobatics, and barbershop singing. Colescott and AJ Rubin have quickly become Boston favorites through their residencies at the Burren and City Winery. They’re releasing their debut EP this week.

Linders says the audience for trad jazz can generally be put into three categories: There are swing dancers who are eager to jitterbug to some hot sounds. There are the older listeners who’ve been supporting traditional jazz festivals for years and are thrilled to see a new generation of musicians keeping the music alive. Finally, there’s an audience that suggests trad jazz will still be heard in the next century.

“Toddlers love us,” she says. “Every single show we play, if there’s a toddler there, they’ll walk right up to the band and start bouncing.”

MEDFORD TRAD JAZZ FESTIVAL

At Condon Shell, 2501 Mystic Valley Parkway, Medford. Aug. 26-27, 1 to 5 p.m. Free. Full schedule and band bios are at medfordtradjazzfestival.com