This week’s TV: Farewell to Ron Cephas Jones, a Netflix thriller arrives, and a new ‘Star Wars’ spin-off

He played William Hill, a recovering drug addict, poet, and gay man who was the birth father of Sterling K. Brown’s Randall. We knew from the start that William would die on the show; when you introduce a character with stage 4 cancer, odds are his death is going to be a plotline. And yet that advance awareness didn’t detract from the power of his death, thanks to Jones’s intensity and honesty. When it eventually arrived in a late season-one episode called “Memphis,” it was a thing of beauty, one of TV’s most moving deaths.

News that Ron Cephas Jones died Saturday at 66 most likely touched any fan of “This Is Us,” the NBC series from which he earned a pair of Emmys. He brought plenty of authentic feeling to a show that tended toward the emotionally manipulative.

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe .com . Today’s column covers Aug. 21-27.

In the hour, William and Randall take a trip to Memphis, so that the long-lost father can show the son where he grew up. Before he finally passes, we see William’s past unfold in flashbacks, as if his life is flashing before his eyes, as he shows Randall his favorite places and expresses gratitude to Randall’s adoptive father, Jack, for taking such good care of his son.

Advertisement

After “Memphis” aired, I was inspired to write an appreciation of Jones’s work on the show. “He takes an introverted man and makes his thinking completely clear,” I wrote, “he takes a sage man and makes his advice feel anything but preachy, he takes an old soul and makes him thoroughly present. Jones made William likable, and yet that likability never compromised William’s complexity, the regrets and secrets he was in the process of unburdening. In a lesser actor’s hands, death-bed lines such as ‘The two best things in my life are the person in the very beginning and the person at the very end’ might have sounded cliché. Jones made them ring out, pulling both the hour and William’s life together in unison.”

Advertisement

TO WATCH THIS WEEK

1. The production company that gives us “The Crown,” which returns for its final season in the fall, is premiering a new Netflix thriller on Thursday called “Who Is Erin Carter?” Set in Barcelona, the eight-episode show revolves around a British expat who gets caught up in a supermarket robbery that changes her peaceful existence. Turns out Erin, a wife and mother, may not be exactly who she says she is. (Here’s the action-packed trailer.) Evin Ahmad stars.

Rosario Dawson in "Star: Wars: Ahsoka" on Disney +. Suzanne Tenner/Suzanne Tenner / Lucasfilm Ltd.

2. Set after the fall of the Empire, “Star Wars: Ahsoka” tracks the former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano as she looks into a new threat to the galaxy. Rosario Dawson stars as Ahsoka, along with Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, and the late Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll. Also, Hayden Christensen returns as Anakin Skywalker, and David Tennant voices the droid Huyang. The series (trailer here) premieres Wednesday on Disney+.

3. A new four-part docuseries tells the story of former automotive executive Carlos Ghosn, who climbed to the top, then had a bad fall. “Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn” chronicles his arrest and his unbelievable escape in 2019. Premiering Friday on Apple TV+, the series includes interviews with Michael Taylor, the former Green Beret and Massachusetts football coach who orchestrated Ghosn’s harrowing escape in a musical instrument box, and Ghosn himself, giving his side of what happened. It’s directed by James Jones of “Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes.” (Here’s the trailer.)

Advertisement

4. Here we go, folks. The Republican primary debates, sans Donald Trump, begin this week, bringing into focus what already seems like a long prelude to the 2024 presidential election. The first face-off is Wednesday at 9 p.m. on Fox News, with Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum moderating. Likely participants include Ron DeSantis, Tim Scott, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Chris Christie, Doug Burgum, and Mike Pence.

CHANNEL SURFING

“Invasion” Season two of the alien drama premieres. Apple TV+, Wednesday

“Secrets of Prince Andrew” A two-parter. A&E, Monday, 8 p.m.

RECENTLY REVIEWED

“Only Murders in the Building” The third season is a silly pleasure. Hulu

“The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart” Sigourney Weaver stars in this domestic-abuse drama. Amazon

“Minx” The comedy returns in good form for season two. Starz

“Justified: City Primeval” Timothy Olyphant returns as Raylan Givens in this miniseries. FX, Hulu

“The Afterparty” Season two of the murder-mystery comedy is set at a wedding. Apple TV+

“Full Circle” A dynamic thriller from Steven Soderbergh. Max





Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him @MatthewGilbert.