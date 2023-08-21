Fed can’t celebrate yet as investors expect rates, inflation to remain elevated

One example of the fragile backdrop to this year’s gathering: Even in the US, which has the rosiest numbers among major economies, two-thirds of 602 respondents in Bloomberg’s latest Markets Live Pulse survey say the Fed has yet to conquer inflation.

That doesn’t mean anyone at Jackson Hole, where Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell and his peers meet this week, is likely to declare mission accomplished.

If they’d been offered today’s economy a year ago — with inflation downgraded from emergency to mere headache, still-low unemployment, and growth that’s slowed without stalling — the world’s top central bankers would’ve taken it like a shot.

Powell and company can’t be sure they’ve raised interest rates high enough to tame prices. They’re even less clear about how long policy will have to stay tight - increasingly the dominant question for financial markets. Over 80 percent of those surveyed said Powell’s Jackson Hole speech will reinforce the message of a hawkish hold.

“We could see ourselves in this 5+ percent benchmark risk-free rate environment for the foreseeable period of time - perhaps into mid-2024 or beyond,” says Jerome M. Schneider, head of short-term portfolio management and funding at Pacific Investment Management, which oversees $1.8 trillion in assets.

Global government bond yields have already surged to the highest in more than a decade — with rates on benchmark 10-year debt reaching as high as 4.33 percent this month in the US and 4.75 percent in the UK — on expectations that the Jackson Hole crew aren’t done hiking yet.

If those bets are on point, few corners of the financial world will escape the consequences.

“If markets think that rates will be higher for longer, fundamentally you would discount future profits more heavily, so you would have an adjustment in stock prices,” says Gian Maria Milesi-Ferretti, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and former deputy research director at the International Monetary Fund. Also, “you could have more firms pushed to the brink by an increase in debt servicing costs.”

Even without further hikes, the monetary medicine that central banks have already doled out could yet have the lagged effect of tipping economies into a slump, or blowing up some more banks.

About 80 percent of the MLIV Pulse respondents expect a euro-area recession in the coming year. Most forecasters are more optimistic than that - but Germany, Europe’s largest economy, already suffered a winter downturn and has little prospect of growth for the rest of the year.

For the US, the survey split exactly 50-50 on the chance of a downturn over the next 12 months. More than half of respondents said it’s financial-market turbulence that will likely prompt the next Fed rate cut, rather than labor-market weakness or easing inflation.