Join Boston chefs at Fenway Park for a fine-dining experience to benefit the James Beard Foundation

The lineup of culinary experts catering the dinner at Fenway Park consists of chefs Joanne Chang of Flour, Lydia Shire of Scampo, David Bazirgan of UNI Boston, Ron Abell of Aramark (Fenway Park), Carl Dooley of Mooncusser, Tiffani Faison of Sweet Cheeks and Tenderoni’s, Will Gilson of The Lexington and Puritan & Co.,, and Charlie Foster of Woods Hill Table.

Eight Boston chefs will be cooking up their best at Fenway Park on Friday, Sept. 29, for the third and final installment of the Stadium Chef Series — a fine-dining experience for sports fans and foodies alike.

Advertisement

The night will begin with a cocktail reception at 5:30 p.m., where ticket-holders can snack on hors d’oeuvres with the featured chefs. Attendees can then indulge in a five-course meal in the 521 Overlook, Fenway Park’s centerfield venue with views of the park, at 7 p.m. All guests will be seated together at one long table for their family-style meal.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

The Fenway Park menu has yet to be released, but menus for previous events at Chicago’s Wrigley Field and Minneapolis’s Target Field have featured both signature dishes served at the chefs’ restaurants as well as original creations made for the series. The menu will include some vegan and vegetarian options.

The Stadium Chef Series is produced by Marquee Development, a real-estate development and events company, for the James Beard Foundation, a nonprofit organization that “celebrates and supports the people behind America’s food culture” through awards, industry and community programming, and other events.

Tickets for the event at Fenway Park will be available at 10 a.m. this Wednesday, Aug. 23 online at stadiumchefseries.com. There were 225 tickets available for each event in this year’s series.

Tickets are $750, and a premium package for groups of 10 is available for $15,000. The premium package includes a tour of the park, a cocktail demonstration in the Vineyard Vines Club, a meet and greet with James Beard Foundation president Kris Moon and other executives, and more. The premium package is a new addition to the series made for the event at Fenway Park.

Advertisement

For more information, visit stadiumchefseries.com.

Elena Giardina can be reached at elena.giardina@globe.com.