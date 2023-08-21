‘Beach rage’: R.I. shore access incident leads to broken umbrella, arrest of property owner

A North Kingstown beachfront property owner was arrested Sunday after witnesses said he accosted a family and broke their umbrella when they refused to leave part of the beach where the public is allowed.

Andrew McClatchy, 61, faces misdemeanor charges of vandalism and disorderly conduct in an incident that comes amid shifting laws and attitudes toward beach access in Rhode Island. It’s rare for beachgoers to get arrested over shoreline access confrontations in Rhode Island — two publicized ones in the last few years, including one this year. It’s even more rare for property owners to get arrested over them.

Advertisement

This unusual and ugly beach dispute took place on what would have been an otherwise typical and beautiful day Sunday at the bay-facing North Kingstown Town Beach.

Brady, who lives in town, went there with his wife, his 10-year-old daughter, and her friend that day. The town beach itself was crowded, though, so Brady went down to the area past a line of rocks and roughly behind a private home on Cold Spring Lane.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

The state recently passed a law giving people the right to access the shore if they’re no more than 10 feet landward of the recognizable high tide line; Brady was within that new lateral public access line, according to witnesses, a photograph, and eventually, the police. The state’s coastal regulator and several shoreline towns have interpreted the law to mean that if people are in that access zone, they can also set up their belongings and stay awhile.

That’s what Brady did, posting up on the sand with two chairs, some salty snacks they’d brought, and an umbrella.

About an hour into their beach day, though, a man — McClatchy, it turned out — approached them from the area of the adjacent private home on Cold Spring Lane and tried to get them to leave, Brady said.

Advertisement

Brady refused. He’d had conversations with the town in the past about where he could access the shore, and he knew he was on solid ground, he said.

McClatchy — who filmed parts of the incident — also asked Brady to move his paddleboard, which was farther up the beach than where the family was set up, Brady said. The paddleboard was also below the public access line, in Brady’s view, but in an effort to de-escalate, Brady agreed to move it, he said. But according to Brady, McClatchy got so close to him to stick a camera in his face that Brady, while trying to remove the large and unwieldy paddleboard with two hands, accidentally brushed the paddle’s handle against McClatchy’s shoulder, or maybe his sleeve. McClatchy claimed Brady had assaulted him, Brady said — laughable, since there was no intent and barely any contact, Brady said.

The dispute escalated when McClatchy approached Brady’s wife and then his 10-year-old daughter with his camera, Brady said. Brady said he got more stern with his voice to dissuade the man from accosting his daughter, and McClatchy backed off from the child. That was also the point, witnesses later told Brady, that some bystanders decided to call police.

At one point during the confrontation, witnesses say, McClatchy ripped the family’s umbrella out of the sand and threw it in the water. Brady’s daughter went to get it. McClatchy ripped it out again, witnesses said. McClatchy then took the umbrella and broke it, Brady and other witnesses told The Boston Globe and police.

Advertisement

“He just mauled it, tore it apart, broke it in half,” Brady said.

McClatchy also used words like, “Come at me!” and “Bring it!,” and used profane language in front of Brady’s daughter, according to a police report. The report said McClatchy verbally antagonized Brady, asking him where he lived and asking him to move to a different part of the beach. This didn’t make the police report, but witnesses, including Brady, reported McClatchy saying something like, “What do you do with cockroaches in the kitchen?”

McClatchy suggested Brady was there as a form of protest, Brady said.

“I’m like, I’m a dad. And I have a day off, my one day off a week. I don’t have time to protest. I love my family, I’m trying to spend time with my family,” Brady said.

The episode left Brady’s daughter in tears, Brady and multiple witnesses said. But she also got a few life lessons, Brady said: the downsides of uncontrollable anger, and the benefits of standing up for yourself.

McClatchy was eventually arrested and taken into custody in handcuffs.

“Mr. McClatchy admitted that he got out of control and damaged Mr. Brady’s umbrella,” police wrote in a report.

Property lines along the shore are notoriously tricky. But regardless of where the town beach ends and where Brady was in relation to that, or where McClatchy’s property lines are, or where any right-of-way may be, police later affirmed that Brady was below the line 10 feet landward of the recognizable high tide line. McClatchy’s deed refers to a property boundary on Narragansett Bay; the new shore access law doesn’t purport to change the lines in people’s deeds, but it does give people the right to access the area of passable shore no more than 10 feet landward of the recognizable high tide line. Some property owners are suing to block the law, arguing that it amounts to an unconstitutional taking of private property rights without compensation, but it remains in effect as the state defends it.

Advertisement

McClatchy had the access law in mind after the dispute, according to police. Police said McClatchy told them he believed Brady was on his property; he also said he believed Brady was a “Marxist antagonizer.”

Brady said that’s not true. Brady said he was there not to make a point but to enjoy a nice day with his family. There was no analysis of global markets or discussion of central governments, Brady later remarked. The one who was antagonizing on Sunday, Brady and other witnesses said, was McClatchy.

“There was nothing Marxist about it,” Brady said. “I was eating pretzels and drinking water on the beach.”

McClatchy couldn’t be reached for comment. The area is something of a local hotspot for shore confrontations; a witness said McClatchy’s wife, Debra, ripped a baby’s tent out of a family’s hands in a similar argument last year, before the new law went into effect.

Advertisement

It’s hard to say whether the new shore access law is leading to more homeowners asserting what they believe to be their rights, or more beachgoers pushing back, or more attention to the confrontations that ensue. But there are lessons for private property owners from Sunday in North Kingstown, too, Brady said.

“For beachfront owners, they have to know the law, and they can’t assume that what they see is theirs,” Brady said. “They have to know what the laws are.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him @bamaral44.