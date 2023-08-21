Belmont woman rescued after ankle injury in White Mountains

A Belmont woman was rescued after twisting her ankle while hiking in the White Mountains on Saturday afternoon, according to a statement from New Hampshire Fish and Game.

Karen Glover, 55, was hiking with a friend when she slipped and twisted her ankle after starting her climb down the Mt. Willard Trail in Crawford Notch, a pass through the White Mountains in Harts Location, N.H., the statement said.

Glover couldn’t continue, so her friend hiked down the trail and notified staff at the Appalachian Mountain Club Highland Center about the injury, officials said. The staff then called 911, the statement said.