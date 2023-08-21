A big month for Gina Raimondo

The meeting was billed as a first-of-its-kind meeting between the US president and the leaders of South Korea and Japan, and the three allies agreed to consult with one another in the event of a crisis in the Pacific.

Why? She had to travel to Camp David on Friday with President Biden, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for a historic trilateral summit that focused on rising security threats from China and North Korea.

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo was in Rhode Island last week for the unveiling of her gubernatorial portrait, but she couldn’t stick around for a relaxing beach weekend in the sun.

Raimondo continues to be among Biden’s most valued cabinet secretaries, and her profile is only going to rise in the coming weeks.

Politico reported over the weekend that she’s planning to make a long-anticipated trip to China this month to discuss that country’s ailing economy.

Raimondo is expected to face pressure from Chinese officials to ease up on trade restrictions – particularly when it comes to microchips – but four Republican members of Congress have urged her to hold the line.

The trip will also come only weeks after her emails were compromised by Chinese hackers.

