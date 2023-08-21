Dorchester man charged in connection with three armed robberies at Boston businesses

Akeem Lahens, 33, is accused of brandishing two large knives while committing robberies at a Boost Mobile store and a Cricket Wireless store in Jamaica Plain on April 26 and 27, respectively, and a Dunkin Donuts in Dorchester on May 4, according to Acting United States Attorney for Massachusetts Joshua S. Levy’s office.

A Dorchester man is facing federal charges in connection with three commercial armed robberies in Boston, authorities said Monday.

Lahens was on federal supervised release at the time of the robberies, Levy’s office said. He had pleaded guilty to five counts of robbery in the Southern District of New York on April 26, 2021, and was sentenced to 30 months in prison, plus three years of supervised release.

Authorities say the suspect’s appearance in surveillance video and descriptions by witnesses in the Boston robberies led investigators to believe the robberies were committed by the same person. While wielding the knives, the suspect allegedly demanded money and forced victims into the back of the store or a bathroom in each robbery, Levy’s office said.

Lahens was arrested May 5 on state charges in connection with the robberies. Authorities searched his home in Dorchester the next day and allegedly found two knives and sandals allegedly worn by the suspect, Levy’s office said.

Lahens was charged by criminal complaint with one count of affecting commerce by armed robbery, which carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison with up to three years supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000, Levy’s office said.

Authorities said Lahens is currently in state custody and will appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.

