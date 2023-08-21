‘He put everyone before himself:’ Lawrence man mourned after he died trying to save family members in rushing river

Vincent Parr, 37, died in an apparent drowning in the Swift River around 12:30 p.m., according to New Hampshire State Police. Parr’s mother, Becky Parr of South Royalton, Vt., said her son had gone into the water to save two of his wife’s adult daughters after they were caught in the river’s current.

A Lawrence man who died Sunday trying to save two family members from rushing water in New Hampshire’s White Mountains was remembered by his mother Monday as a selfless son who put his loved ones ahead of himself.

Vincent Parr, 37, of Lawrence, died Sunday while trying to save family members in the Swift River in New Hampshire’s White Mountains, authorities said.

“He gave his life to rescue these girls,” Becky Parr said in a phone interview on Monday. “He has a big heart, he’s kind. He always, always put himself last.”

After jumping into the water, Vincent Parr became trapped in the fast-moving river, swollen by weeks of heavy rains. Bystanders were able to bring him back to shore and they performed CPR, but he could not be revived, police said.

The accident happened along Passaconaway Road in Albany, N.H., about 7 miles west of Conway. Becky Parr said her son was visiting the river with his wife and three of her adult children.

Stephen Solomon, chief of the Conway Village Fire District, which serves the White Mountains area, said the summer rains have led to higher water levels and faster, colder currents along the Swift and Saco rivers.

Those conditions, along with a busy tourist season, have led to a sharp increase in swift water rescues: So far this year, there have been 14 rescues for 24 people, he said, along with two dogs, he said.

In a typical year, there may be about six river rescues, Solomon said.

“We are seeing a lot more problems on the rivers,” Solomon said.

Right now, the Mount Washington Valley is packed with tourists, and safety officials are urging people to take precautions if they plan on going into a river, and that inexperienced swimmers should stay out of powerful currents.

“The everyday reminder is that this is not an amusement ride,” Solomon said. “This is a wild river, and it is inherently dangerous.”

Solomon said he doesn’t believe there are warning signs about going into the river at the location of Parr’s apparent drowning, though such signs are placed in populated areas, such as where people dock canoes.

More than 20 miles of river stretch through the White Mountains, he said.

“It’s just not possible to sign the whole place,” Solomon said.

Amber Lagace, a spokesperson for the New Hampshire State Police, declined to release further information Monday because the incident remained under investigation.

Parr’s death was the third drowning in New Hampshire in recent days. Melissa Bagley, a Lynn mother, died trying to save her 10-year-old son after he slipped and fell into a swimming hole at Franconia Falls in Lincoln, N.H. Tuesday.

Bagley, 44, was found by her husband, Everett police lieutenant Sean Bagley, who administered CPR but was unable to revive her, authorities said. Bagley’s son was rescued.

On Friday around 7:30 p.m., a man who had been fishing with his fiancée on Crane Neck Pond in Canterbury drowned after their canoe capsized, police said. They tried to turn the canoe back over, but the man went underwater and didn’t resurface. His fiancée found him, pulled him to shore, and tried to revive him but could not, police said.

Becky Parr said her son grew up in Michigan, living in Jackson and Palmyra, before attending the University of Michigan, where he earned an engineering degree. He was working for Veranova, a pharmaceutical company, in North Andover, she said.

The family moved to Vermont about 15 years ago, she said, and Parr remained a dutiful son who always put his relatives first.

“This is the man that he is,” she said. “He put everyone before himself.”

Parr came from a large family, including sisters, and a nephew and a niece, his mother said. He would make time to drive from Massachusetts to Vermont to attend family events, like his sister’s high school graduation, she said.

She believes he never thought twice about risking himself to help someone in danger, she said.

“I’m in awe of the man I raised,” Becky Parr said. “I think there must have been some special sprinkling in there from God to make him who he is. I could never have done that good a job on my own.”

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.