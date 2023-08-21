Return of federal financial aid for inmates creating ‘life changing’ opportunities for people in prison

At MCI-Norfolk, the prison where he is incarcerated, he’s up early unloading trucks and making deliveries. After work, he’s on the phone organizing State House rallies, and helping draft bills as part of the prison’s African American Coalition Committee, which works directly with legislators to advocate for criminal justice reform.

It could be easy to get bored 13 years into a life sentence, but Julian Green is not. That was not always the case, but these days, the 35-year-old keeps very busy.

In May, Green received a certificate in interdisciplinary studies from Boston University. And this week, he will begin studying for his bachelor’s degree at Emerson College, one of several colleges in Massachusetts that hope to grow their prison education services with help from a federal financial aid program for prisoners that was discontinued nearly three decades ago.

“Being at BU gave me the foundational skills,” he said in a phone interview last week, “but at Emerson I’m gonna learn so much more, and be even more engaged, even more invested — like learning on steroids.”

Emerson has partnered with the Massachusetts Department of Corrections since 2017, offering a bachelor’s degree in media, literature, and culture to inmates at medium security prisons. But the college is looking to increase its services at Norfolk in the coming years with help from the Pell Grant expansion, which took effect July 1.

The Pell Grant program was launched in 1972 as a way to increase access to higher education for people from low-income families. The program also included eligibility for incarcerated people, who make little to no income while in prison.

At the height of the country’s tough-on-crime politics in 1994, access to the grant was pulled from incarcerated people for over two decades. In 2015, the Obama administration relaunched grant access for inmates through pilot program, partnering with 67 colleges and universities that had developed prison education programs.

It took another five years for lawmakers to approve a proposal to fully reopen federal financial aid to prison populations across the country, with new guidelines intended to maximize access to higher education that take effect this year.

“There is a strong demand for college education in prison, and we are looking forward to trying to meet that demand,” said Mneesha Gellman, director of the Emerson Prison Initiative. “Access to Pell would allow more financial stability, so we are definitely looking at Pell with interest.”

With expanded access, eligibility restrictions under the Obama-era pilot program are lifted, said Margaret diZerega, a managing director at the Vera Institute of Justice, which advocated for reinstating Pell Grants for inmates.

“All students, regardless of conviction type or sentence length, can access their Pell eligibility,” she said. “It also means colleges beyond those that are part of this pilot program can apply to partner with a corrections department and launch a new college in prison program.”

The Department of Education requested $24.3 billion in the federal budget for Pell Grants this year, and increased the maximum award to roughly $7,400 per person annually. While all students applying to approved programs are equally eligible to receive aid, diZerega cautioned that tracking down the required paperwork is often a hurdle, and said white inmates are sometimes overrepresented because they “are more likely to have the academic credentials and familial support necessary to complete the FAFSA.”

Colleges like Emerson looking to connect some of their incarcerated students with federal financial aid must adhere to extensive quality assurance measures, said Mary Haynes, manager of continuing education at the state’s Department of Corrections.

In addition to a series of rigorous applications designed to prove that classes offered at the prison will be comparable to the curriculum taught on campus, colleges and universities must also provide many of the same supplemental support that traditional students receive, such as academic and career advising.

“If you’re going to commit to setting up a fully accredited college curriculum in one of these facilities, you can’t water it down,” she said. “This is about not leaving folks behind, and the obligation is on the college to help with that.”

For Green, the academic rigor came as a surprise when he sat down for his first class in 2019.

“I thought it was just going to be like a walk a park, where I could cheat and do good, and that wasn’t the case at all,” he admitted. “The professors weren’t easy on us just because it was prison. They were solid and held us accountable.”

Colleges are additionally responsible for creating pathways for students to continue their education if they are released, either at the same school, or with a guaranteed transfer to another college in the state.

diZerega said she hopes the new measures will bring “higher quality programs and more consistent quality across the different prison education programs in the country.”

In Massachusetts, where colleges and universities are already subject to a thorough accreditation process for both traditional and satellite campuses, the process of expanding Pell eligibility to new schools is already well underway.

Prior to this year, only three schools in Massachusetts had programs deemed eligible by the federal government for incarcerated students to access aid: Boston College, Northeastern University, and Mount Wachusett Community College. However, Haynes said Emerson College, Tufts University, and Massasoit Community College “are all in the new Pell pipeline, and [students] will hopefully be pulling Pell money by January.”

While private colleges such as Tufts and Boston College rely on donors to fund the vast majority of their incarcerated students’ education, public schools like Mount Wachusett depend entirely on federal financial aid to be able to offer classes to the prison population at MCI Shirley. And though staff say they are immensely grateful for the opportunity to bring their classrooms behind the barbed wire, they are looking forward to policy changes that could better adapt the financial aid process for incarcerated students.

“The system has not been set up to be in an incarcerated environment... so it is a heavy administrative lift, a lot of chasing down documents,” said Mount Wachusett Director of Correctional Education Tressa Stazinski, who helps prospective students fill out their financial aid applications.

“I sit with them, guide them as they fill it out, and I go over it with them, because if they don’t answer correctly, it takes twice as long” to be approved, she said.

The application can be even more confusing for incarcerated people than traditional students, Stazinski said, and comes with financial hurdles traditional students are unlikely to face. For example, Stazinski said she deals often with students who defaulted on student loans they took out prior to going to prison. Now, with no income, they can’t pay off the debt on their earlier education, which ordinarily disqualifies a student from Pell eligibility.

“We’re learning how to support potential students so they can be Pell eligible, and finding other routes to solve that problem,” Stazinski said. She added that as the grants begin the first year of expansion, the federal government is learning, too.

“They already removed a question around convictions for a drug charge, which was a source of confusion for a lot of our applicants,” she said. “They created an entirely different FAFSA for the upcoming school year... so it’ll be interesting to see if certain aspects of the process change.”

For incarcerated students, the opportunity to access higher education while serving their sentence is invaluable. Green, who will have the opportunity to go before a parole board in the next few years, said he is already thinking about how he can apply his degree to the advocacy and mentorship work he hopes to do post-release.

“I always tell the guys [I mentor], education leads to liberation,” he said. “If it wasn’t for Boston University and now Emerson, I don’t think that I’d be trying to draft out legislation, trying to create my own corporation, trying to push for social change.”

He added: “This is gonna allow me to grow and be a better advocate on the issues I’m trying to push, and grow closer to my purpose.”

Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her @itsivyscott.