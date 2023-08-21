College students should check for working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms tips, public safety officials warn

“In the weeks and months ahead, many young people will be living away from home here for the first time,” said State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine in the statement. “We’re particularly concerned about off-campus housing because that’s where the data shows the greatest loss of life, but fire safety is vitally important whether you live in a dorm, apartment, single-family home, multifamily dwelling, sorority, or fraternity. Everyone should have working smoke and CO alarms on every level of their residence and know two ways out in an emergency.”

On average, there are 520 fires in residence halls, dorms, sororities and fraternities a year in Massachusetts, compared to the average 13,000 residential fires a year in the state, Jake Wark, Public Information Officer at the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services, stated in an email.

The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services is advising incoming college students to check their residences for working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms and make sure they know two ways out in an emergency, a statement from the department said Monday.

There were 2,608 fires from 2018 to 2022 in college dorms, fraternities, and sororities in Massachusetts, leaving more than $3 million in damages, six civilians injured, and 11 fire workers injured, Davine said.

Landlords must provide working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, but if there aren’t working alarms immediately, the statement said residents should purchase it instead of spending a night without it.

“For the price of a pizza, you can go to a hardware store and pick up smoke and CO alarms that could save your life,” Peter Burke, Jr, Hyannis Fire Chief and president of the Fire Chiefs Association of Massachusetts, said in the statement. “Choose photoelectric smoke alarms with sealed, long-life batteries, and test them once a month to be sure you’re protected. And if you hear that alarm, leave everything and get out right away.”

Residential fires are typically preventable, Wark said, by never leaving cooking or heating appliances unattended, putting out smoking materials and following other advice from fire officials.

Residents should avoid overloading outlets with multiple devices and plug appliances directly into the wall sockets, not into extension cords, Wark said. Devices should also be charged on a hard surface, not a bed or couch, and should be unplugged once charged.

Cooking appliances, candles, and space heaters should always be supervised when in use, the statement said. If a grease fire starts from a pan, smother the flame with a lid and cut the heat.

Smocking materials should always be put out all the way using a heavy ashtray on a sturdy surface, the statement said.

“There is no safe way to smoke, but if you must smoke then do it responsibly,” the statement said. “Don’t flick them on the ground, where they can smolder and ignite debris, or grind them out on porches or steps.”

If an alarm is going off, residents should leave the building immediately and should not stop to gather personal items, the statement said.





Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.