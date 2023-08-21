Firefighters extinguish boat blaze at Newburyport Yacht Club

Fire officials received a 911 call about 10:20 p.m. and arrived at 300 Merrimack St. to find the Wesmac Trawler on fire, the Newburyport Fire Department said in a statement . Firefighters put out the flames in about 10 minutes, containing most of the damage to the boat’s pilot house, officials said.

A 42-foot-long boat caught fire because of an electrical issue Sunday night at the Newburyport Yacht Club, the city’s fire department said.

A firefighter surveyed damage to a 42-foot Wesmac Trawler that caught fire at the Newburyport Yacht Club on Sunday night.

Another boat owner at the yacht club had called 911 and helped tame the blaze with a fire extinguisher before firefighters arrived, officials said.

No injuries were reported, officials said. The fire remains under investigation.

“I want to commend the other boat owner who not only alerted our Department to this fire, but who also grabbed a fire extinguisher and helped to keep this blaze contained as our companies responded,” Fire Chief Stephen H. Bradbury III said. “This could have been a much worse fire if he hadn’t intervened.”

