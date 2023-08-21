Five raccoons in Boston have tested positive for rabies, officials say

In an alert posted Friday , Animal Care and Control said there have been no reports of people being exposed to rabies by interacting with the animals.

Last week, Animal Care and Control officials learned that a raccoon found in Mission Hill had tested positive for rabies, which followed positive tests of three racoons in Jamaica Plain and one in Roslindale.

Boston officials have issued an alert after five raccoons tested positive for rabies.

The agency warned that rabies is a “serious virus that can be transmitted due to exposure from an infected animal.”

Humans can be exposed when saliva or nervous tissue from a potentially rabid animal enters an open or fresh wound or comes into contact with a mucous membrane by entering the eye, nose, or mouth.

Advertisement

“Rabies in people is preventable with prompt appropriate medical care,” the statement said.

The agency urged residents to call their healthcare providers or the Boston Public Health Commission if they become exposed to rabies.

“Please contact your veterinarian or local animal control if your pet has been bitten or scratched by a rabid, or possibly rabid, animal,” officials said.

Residents should also get their pets inoculated, and Animal Care and Control will hold two free rabies vaccination clinics for dogs and cats next month.

The clinics will be held at the Curtis Hall Community Center on September 16 from 10 a.m. to 2p.m. and at the Tobin Community Center on September 30 from 10 a.m. to 2p.m., officials said.

People should contact animal control “to report concerns about sick, injured or oddly behaving wild animals,” officials said.

The city offers additional information about rabies online.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.