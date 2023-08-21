Here’s why you did — or didn’t — hear tornado sirens in R.I. on Friday

But on the East Side of Providence, there was also an eerie whistling sound that reverberated through the College Hill neighborhood.

For many, smart phone alerts blared during the morning commute, alerting them to the weather service’s tornado warning.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — On Friday morning, a rare tornado tore through Rhode Island, touching down in Johnston, Scituate and North Providence. As an EF-2, it was the strongest tornado in Rhode Island since 1986, according to the National Weather Service.

Matt McDermott posted a video of the siren on X, formerly known as Twitter, which was viewed more than 60,000 times on the website, and picked up by news outlets.

“It was nothing we had ever heard before,” said McDermott, who told the Globe there was also a voice recording telling people to seek shelter. He said the siren went off right after he received the cell phone alert about the tornado.

Other Providence residents expressed surprise that they didn’t hear anything.

“As someone who grew up in ‘tornado alley’ — I’m very concerned with the lack of tornado sirens I (didn’t hear) this morning,” Elise Swearingen posted.

Swearingen, who grew up in Missouri, told the Globe she lives in the Elmhurst neighborhood less than a mile from North Providence, one of the towns where the tornado touched down.

Why did some people hear sirens when others did not?

The sirens that sounded during the tornado warning are not owned by the city of Providence, but by Brown University. The sirens went off on campus, which is why people on the city’s East Side primarily reported hearing them.

“We’ve had them on campus for many years,” said Brian Clark, the spokesperson for Brown, who said the three sirens are on campus buildings on Thayer, Angell and Hope Streets. “They’re really reserved only for situations that are potentially life-threatening, which is why the use is infrequent.”

Clark said the Ivy League university’s public safety department made the decision to activate the sirens on Friday after seeing the National Weather Service tornado warning. It was not immediately clear when they last sounded for an emergency.

The city of Providence does have its own sirens near the Port of Providence, which were not activated on Friday.

“The city would activate the Port Siren System for hazardous material spills, major flooding and any other type of incident or hazard that would require either a shelter-in-place or an evacuation of the Port area,” spokesperson Lindsay Lague said.

There are four sirens total controlled by the city, according to Providence Emergency Management Director Clara Decerbo. Three are along Allens Avenue near the port, while one is on the other side of the bay in East Providence.

“We would use them primarily for things that required either an evacuation, or a shelter-in-place in the port area,” Decerbo told the Globe. “You can’t hear them from everywhere in the city.”

Installing sirens throughout the city would be “prohibitively expensive,” Decerbo said. Plus, she said the Emergency Alert System (EAS) alerts that go to cell phones provide additional information and instructions, which can be more useful than a siren.

The city did not activate its CodeRED system on Friday, which is separate from the EAS alerts. If the port sirens were activated, there would be a CodeRED alert sent out with additional instructions for residents, Decerbo said.

Rhode Islanders can sign up for CodeRED alerts in their community here.

Which Rhode Island communities have sirens?

Sirens are uncommon in Rhode Island, where tornadoes are rare but not unheard of. Before Friday’s EF-2, the last tornado to come through the Ocean State was on November 13, 2021, according to the weather service.

Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency spokesperson Armand Randolph said the state agency is only aware of emergency sirens in two communities: Providence and Warren.

James Souza, the Warren fire chief and emergency management director, said the two sirens in the small coastal town were installed about four years ago. They have the ability to warn residents about threats including tornadoes, hurricanes and earthquakes, but were not used on Friday since the tornado warning did not include Warren.

Warren’s sirens have not yet been used for an emergency, Souza said, but are tested every Saturday.

Marc Pappas, the RIEMA director, said he is unaware of any discussions about having sirens statewide in Rhode Island.

The Globe also contacted the three communities where the tornadoes swept through on Friday — Johnston, Scituate and North Providence — all of which confirmed they don’t have sirens.

Having tornado sirens in Scituate would be “almost impossible,” explained John Robinson, the town’s emergency management director.

“We’re such a large community, such a rural community, it would be very difficult to make it effective,” Robinson said. “Providence is very densely populated.”

He said residents received text and email alerts through the town’s system that is always used to send parking ban or other weather alerts throughout the year.

In North Providence, Mayor Charles Lombardi said the town also relies on emergency phone alerts, and doesn’t have any sirens.

Lombardi said there were no injuries in North Providence from the tornado. He said the town experienced significant tree damage, including trees that fell on homes and cars, and damage to a cemetery.

One injury was reported in Johnston, where a car was lifted up into the air on I-295. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Steph Machado can be reached at steph.machado@globe.com. Follow her @StephMachado.