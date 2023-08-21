Historic Block Island hotel ‘a total loss’ and could be torn down after devastating fire

No one was injured in the blaze, which was reported to firefighters a few minutes before 11:30 p.m. on Friday.

“The property is a total loss,” State Fire Marshal Timothy McLaughlin told the Globe on Monday. He said the cause of the fire that devastated the Harborside Inn this weekend remains under investigation.

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. — Two days after a fire devastated The Harborside Inn, a historic Block Island mainstay, the State Fire Marshal’s office is expected to send crews of investigators to evaluate whether the building needs to be torn down.

The state conducted a full fire inspection on April 25 to evaluate sprinkler, fire alarm, and hood ansul systems that are designed to capture cooking fumes in kitchens, and the building was in “full compliance,” said McLaughlin.

The inn, situated in a Victorian-era home constructed in 1879 as The Pequot House, has been welcoming visitors to Block Island for more than a century. The property is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Harborside Inn “remained in every iteration a sentinel of our downtown, standing watch over the ebb and flow of visitors boarding and disembarking from the ferries at Old Harbor,” the Block Island Historical Society wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday.

In photos that circulated social media over the weekend, the hotel appeared to be ruined. The top floor was charred and large sections had burnt away. Windows that once boasted dramatic ocean views had been blown out, and soot had covered the hotel’s long-white painted exterior. The roof collapsed as the fire’s blaze ripped through the property.

In interviews with the Globe over the weekend, Michael Finnimore, whose company has owned and operated the Harborside Inn since 2002, said the fire was “pretty devastating.”

Crews responded to an alarm at the hotel on Friday night and found a fire in the hotel’s first-floor kitchen, and within 20 minutes, a second alarm was struck, which brought mutual aid to the island. The fire quickly spread from the first floor to the inn’s attic, and the roof’s design made it more difficult to reach the flames, North Kingstown Fire Chief Scott Ketelle said.

The US Coast Guard assisted getting fire crews from the mainland to Block Island, including fire engines and trucks. A state of emergency was issued by the town over the weekend due to limited water and power supply, and island residents were urged to conserve water.

The Block Island School, which is used as the town’s emergency shelter, was opened to Harborside Inn guests who were displaced.

The blaze displaced retail tenants and restaurants that leased ground space on the site.

“I feel bad for the tenants of the property,” Finnimore told the Globe in an interview over the weekend. “We can rebuild, but for the people that have leased property, been in the retail stores for 20-plus years... it’s a lot to take in.”

