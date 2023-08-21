Humpback whales breach near Environmental Police boat patrolling Massachusetts Bay

“One of the officers said it was ‘incredible,’” she said.

The encounters were documented on social media by Environmental Police, which posted photos and a video of the encounters. The two photos and the video show separate humpback whales, according to Danielle Burney, a spokesperson for the agency.

Massachusetts Environmental Police officers received a “warm welcome” from some “locals” while patrolling the Stellwagen Bank at the mouth of the Massachusetts Bay on Monday — in the form of humpback whales breaching in the water near their boat.

These sightings are “pretty normal” for the officers, who are on patrol from about April to September, “so they see a lot of whales,” Burney said.

The whales were bubble feeding, Burney said. Whales use this strategy, also known as bubble-net feeding, by diving below schools of fish and stunning and trapping the fish closer to the surface by blowing bubbles, according to the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation. The bubbles are usually blown by the lead whale and others will swim in a spiral pattern to contain the fish.

The officers Monday made sure that boaters were keeping their distance and complying when whales were spotted, and handed out information that’s aligned with guidelines set by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association on what to do when whales are spotted, Burney said.

“Everything was smooth sailing,” she said.

