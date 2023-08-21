Kenmore Station will be free following Guns N’ Roses concert Monday night

Kenmore station will be free from 10 p.m. until the end of service to encourage the use of public transportation following the rock band’s concert at Fenway Park, officials said.

Won’t you please take me home, Guns N’ Roses sang. Well after the band’s show Monday, fans can head home on the subway for free.

The Boston Red Sox is paying the MBTA to open the fare gates at Kenmore, the closet station to the park, as part of Fenway Park’s Nucar Fenway Concert Series, according to team and the MBTA.

Fans can head outbound on the Green Line or take it inbound to transfer to the Red, Orange or Blue lines, officials said. The Blue Line is currently free to all riders until Aug. 31 while the Sumner Tunnel is closed.

