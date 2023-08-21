Man, 76, dies in Franklin Pierce Lake in Hillsborough, N.H.

A New Hampshire man died in a possible drowning in Franklin Pierce Lake in Hillsborough, N.H., on Monday, State Police said.

Neighbors found Alan Morrison, 76, of Hollis, N.H., in the water along the shoreline near his home and immediately called 911, State Police said in a statement.

State Police Marine Patrol, State Police Troop B, Hillsborough police and fire departments, and the Hollis Police Department responded to the scene, the statement said.