Brockton man, 27, pulled from Hampton Beach waters on July 22 has died, officials say

Gomes’s obituary posted online said he was born in 1995 in Fogo, Cabo Verde.

Hampton Fire Chief Michael F. McMahon confirmed that the victim, Edmilson S. Gomes, had been rescued July 22 and later died on Aug. 1. Further information about the cause of death for Gomes wasn’t immediately available.

A 27-year-old Brockton man who was pulled from waters off Hampton Beach in New Hampshire last month has died, officials said Monday.

“Edmilson leaves behind his loving mother [Maria DosSantos], siblings, and a host of many other relatives and friends,” the obituary said. “He is preceded by his father Antonio Gomes.”

Gomes was one of two swimmers who were sent to hospitals after being rescued from a rip current at the beach on the evening of July 22, officials said at the time.

Authorities quickly dispatched emergency responders to the scene after receiving “multiple reports of swimmers in distress caught in a rip current” in the area of Hampton Beach across from the Ashworth by the Sea hotel, Hampton Fire/Rescue said in a statement posted to Facebook.

Before rescuers could get to the beach, bystanders entered the water to help the swimmers to safety, the statement said.

Hampton Fire/Rescue swimmers and off-duty Hampton Beach lifeguards then entered the water and pulled the swimmers to safety, officials said.

