Boston Mayor Michelle Wu endorses Enrique Pepén for City Council, snubbing Ricardo Arroyo

“I’m excited to vote for someone who not only knows City Hall inside out, but also has lived the challenges of our community through growing up in Boston and now raising his two young kids here,” Wu said. “He’ll be a fantastic partner on the Council with the shared progressive values, determination, and heart for service to make Boston a city for everyone.”

In a statement early Monday morning, Wu said “Enrique is exactly the kind of leader we need in government.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is endorsing her former aide Enrique Pepén in the race for City Council District 5, snubbing embattled incumbent Ricardo Arroyo in one of this fall’s most closely watched municipal races.

Wu lives in District 5, which includes Hyde Park, Roslindale, and parts of Mattapan. Politico first reported the endorsement.

Wu did not mention Arroyo by name in her announcement Monday. But her choice to back Pepén is nonetheless a blow to the incumbent councilor, a onetime Wu ally who has been an important partner for her on the council. As chair of the council’s powerful government operations committee, Arroyo has shepherded a number of Wu’s priority initiatives through the legislative process, and he supported her bid for mayor in 2021 after his first-choice candidate was eliminated in the first round of voting.

Wu endorsed Arroyo in his 2019 run for council and said she voted for him in last year’s Suffolk County District Attorney primary, even after she pulled her endorsement of him after years-old sexual assault allegations surfaced against him during the ugly race. (Arroyo was never charged with a crime and has denied the allegations.)

Arroyo was also at the center of the fiasco that prompted Rachael Rollins, a one-time rising political star, to resign from her post as US attorney for Massachusetts. At the heart of bombshell ethics reports were attempts by Rollins, whom Arroyo counts as a friend, to sway last year’s Suffolk district attorney’s election in Arroyo’s favor through media leaks. Regarding that controversy, Arroyo has also been steadfast that he did not do anything wrong.

Arroyo also recently admitted to an ethics violation and paid a $3,000 penalty for continuing to represent his brother in a sexual harassment lawsuit after Arroyo became a councilor.

In the crowded primary, Wu’s endorsement is a major boost for Pepén, who is portraying himself as a progressive who will push the same policies as Arroyo without the incumbent councilor’s baggage.

“I am profoundly humbled and honored to receive the support of my mentor and friend Mayor Michelle Wu,” Pepén said in a statement. “I take her endorsement as a validation of our shared values to be the voice of our residents in all the work we do.”

Pepén recently stepped down from his role as the city’s executive director of the city’s neighborhood services to run for office. A onetime senior class president at John D. O’Bryant School of Math & Science, Pepén credits his interest in politics in part to a housing official who found his parents a home in Roslindale after they were forced out of public housing in Charlestown when he was a child.

Pepén has not been immune to scandal himself. Last month he apologized after facing questions about possible campaign finance law violations, including posting on social media about a political fundraiser while he was still a municipal employee and appearing to conduct a political interview from City Hall.

Four candidates are competing in the Sept. 12 preliminary election to represent District 5 on the council. The top two vote getters will proceed to the general election on Nov. 7. Early voting for the preliminary election begins Sept. 2.

The other candidates to represent District 5 are Jose Ruiz, a retired 29-year-veteran of the Boston Police Department, and Jean-Claude Sanon, who owns a company that offers translation services and has unsuccessfully run for City Council four times.

Danny McDonald of the Globe staff contributed to this report.









Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her @emmaplatoff.