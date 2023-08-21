Officials hope to have water restored Monday afternoon after water main break in Chinatown

“We anticipate [having] the water back on some time this afternoon,” Bagley said.

Tom Bagley, a Water and Sewer Commission spokesperson, said via phone around 10:40 a.m. Monday that the “detours still remain in place” in the affected area, as crews continued working in conjunction with utilities.

Water service is expected to be restored by Monday afternoon to a stretch of Boston’s Chinatown section that was the scene of significant water main break Sunday , officials said.

The commission believes there “shouldn’t be a problem” with the roads at that point, he added, though it wasn’t immediately clear when the affected streets would reopen.

The Water and Sewer Commission had first reported the break at Harrison Avenue and Beach Street at 3:19 p.m. Sunday via X, the popular social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

“BWSC crews on scene at Harrison Ave and Beach St to investigate water main break,” the commission said. “Traffic in are [sic] impacted. Updates to follow.”

The commission said “several services” in the area were affected by the break.

“BWSC crews coordinating with multiple utilities while still in the process of initiating repairs,” the agency wrote. “We apologize for the inconvenience as we work to restore water services to the area as soon as possible. TY for your patience.”

Video shared on social media Sunday showed pedestrians wading through water several inches deep and vehicles splashing through liquid that partially covered their tires.

Video shared on social media Sunday showed pedestrians wading through water several inches deep and vehicles splashing through liquid that partially covered their tires.





