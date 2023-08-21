One dead, four injured in Sunday afternoon multi-vehicle crash in Brookline

A 50-year-old man was killed, and four other people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Brookline, officials said.

Around 2:40 p.m., Brookline Police responded to the crash and discovered a car had hit two other vehicles before driving off the road and striking a tree around Route 9 near Warren Street, a statement from Brookline Police said.

The driver and his wife, who was in the passenger seat, were trapped in the car after they hit the tree, the statement said. They were pulled out of the vehicle by the Brookline Fire Department and taken to the hospital where the driver later died, officials said.