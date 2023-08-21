Rain is possible Monday night, and then cooler and drier weather will arrive

Dew points will fall from the 60s today and to the 40s and 50s for the next several days. Some, if not a majority of the region, could miss the showers completely. But downpours are also possible for those who do receive the precipitation.

This front divides more typical August air from a cooler air mass from Canada. There could be a couple of showers or even a thunderstorm as the front moves through the area around just after sunset on Monday. Once the front passes offshore any showers will come to an end and the humidity levels will drop.

Monday was another warm and somewhat humid day across Southern New England as we wait for a cold front to pass.

Advertisement

A few showers will pass across southern New England on Monday evening. COD Weather

Additionally, temperatures that have been in the 80s on Monday will only reach the 70s Tuesday through Thursday. Tuesday will be breezy as well. As a matter of fact, we could stay in the 70s for high temperatures right through the upcoming weekend.

A woosh of drier air will arrive overnight on Monday behind a departing cold front. COD Weather

September is of course quickly approaching, and over the past several years the month has provided lingering warmth and humidity. I don’t know how much beach weather we’re going to see the rest of the summer, but the weather over the next few days is going to remind us that eventually summer weather will end.

When you awake in the morning on Tuesday and the rest of the week, it’s going to feel slightly autumnal. For some of you it’s probably going to bring out that feeling of dread of what lies ahead but for others, it’ll be an exciting change from what has been a humid, although not hot, summer.

As of now the average temperature for the summer is standing at the 46th warmest, definitely in the top half but nothing remarkable. What’s a little more interesting is that the average summer high is actually in the bottom half and this is the coolest high-temperature summer since 2009.

Advertisement

It hasn’t been a hot summer this year in New England with few 90 degree days and no heat waves for Boston. NOAA

This of course shows up in the fact that we haven’t had a heat wave in Boston and there’s been a true lack of 90 degree days. This is just a result of a favorable jet stream for those people who don’t like heat.

The unusual jet stream has produced a lot more severe weather than is typical, and the tornado outbreak a few days ago is in the record books. Hopefully the worst of the severe weather is behind us for the year, but of course it’s now onto hurricane season, so let’s see how that goes.