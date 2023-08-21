Man, 60, woman, 43, rescued in separate incidents in White Mountains in N.H.

The man, later identified as Londonderry, N.H. resident David Joy, had called 911 to report that he was having a “medical incident” and wasn’t sure if he could keep going, the statement said.

New Hampshire Fish and Game said in a statement that the first incident involving the man was reported at 3:30 p.m. on the Kinsman Ridge Trail.

A 60-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman were rescued during separate incidents Sunday afternoon in New Hampshire’s White Mountains, officials said.

Joy had earlier climbed to the summit of Mount Kinsman and was on his way back to the trailhead at Lafayette Campground when he made the emergency call, according to the statement.

A conservation officer made contact with Joy on the Cannon Balls area.

“A Conservation Officer was able to make his way to the summit of Cannon Mountain by ATV and then walk to the hiker’s location, meeting him at 5:30 p.m. on the Cannon Balls,” the statement said.

The officer helped Joy down the trail and they reached the campground shortly after 8:30 p.m., according to Fish and Game.

“A family member came to the trailhead and took Joy for further evaluation,” the statement said.

The second incident unfolded around 4:25 p.m. on the Falling Waters Trail in Franconia, some 1 and 1/2 miles from the trailhead, according to Fish and Game.

The woman, 43-year-old Charlotte Dewals of Quebec, had fallen on wet rocks near Cloudland Falls and suffered “serious injuries,” the statement said. Dewals and her family had hiked up the trail as far as Shining Rock and were coming back down when she slipped, officials said.

Her husband quickly sprang into action.

“Dewals’ husband was able to stabilize the injuries and make the calls for help,” the statement said. “The family of five was well prepared for a day hike.”

Fish and Game said recent rains have made hiking some areas of the breathtaking mountains potentially dangerous.

“The rainy weather has caused slippery trail conditions which have led to many of the injuries seen by Conservation Officers recently,” the statement said. “Appropriate footwear should be worn while hiking, such as hiking boots that provide support, protection, and traction. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.”





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.