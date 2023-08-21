Residents displaced by fire at single-family home in Canton

Three residents have been displaced after their single-family home caught fire in Canton on Sunday evening, the town’s fire department said.

At 5:10 p.m., firefighters responded to reports of a house fire at 6 Nancy Circle, the fire department said in a statement.

Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the rear basement window, the statement said. By 5:34 p.m., the blaze was controlled and the damage was contained to the basement, the fire department said.