Residents displaced by fire at single-family home in Canton

Three residents have been displaced after their single-family home caught fire in Canton on Sunday evening, the town’s fire department said.
At 5:10 p.m., firefighters responded to reports of a house fire at 6 Nancy Circle, the fire department said in a statement.
Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the rear basement window, the statement said. By 5:34 p.m., the blaze was controlled and the damage was contained to the basement, the fire department said.
Firefighters rescued a dog and rabbit, the fire department said. No residents were home at the time of the fire.
The home was deemed uninhabitable and the three residents are being assisted by family members and friends, the statement said.
A Canton police officer was treated at a hospital for smoke inhalation and has since been released, the fire department said.
Members of the Stoughton, Sharon, Norwood, and Foxborough fire departments responded to the scene. The Westwood Fire Department also provided station coverage, the statement said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
