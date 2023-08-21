See the International Space Station’s view of Boston

The station travels at 17,500 miles per hour, meaning it orbits Earth every 90 minutes, according to NASA.

Video footage taken from the International Space Station was posted to social media on Sunday, providing a dazzling view of eastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod from some 250 miles above.

The 49-second video was posted on ISS-Above, which calculates where the station is at all times and uses external cameras to stream live video of the space station when it is in sunlight.

The space station passes by someone between five and eight times a day and has sunlight for about 46 minutes out of every 92 minutes, according to its website.

Around dawn and dusk, the ISS looks like a very bright star moving steadily across the sky.

