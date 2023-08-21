scorecardresearch Skip to main content

See the International Space Station’s view of Boston

By Talia Lissauer Globe Correspondent,Updated August 21, 2023, 11 minutes ago
FILE - This undated photo provided by Roscosmos shows the International Space Station. A NASA power outage disrupted communication between Mission Control and the International Space Station on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Roscosmos State Space Corporation via AP, File)Uncredited/Associated Press

Talk about your bird’s-eye view.

Video footage taken from the International Space Station was posted to social media on Sunday, providing a dazzling view of eastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod from some 250 miles above.

The station travels at 17,500 miles per hour, meaning it orbits Earth every 90 minutes, according to NASA.

The 49-second video was posted on ISS-Above, which calculates where the station is at all times and uses external cameras to stream live video of the space station when it is in sunlight.

The space station passes by someone between five and eight times a day and has sunlight for about 46 minutes out of every 92 minutes, according to its website.

Around dawn and dusk, the ISS looks like a very bright star moving steadily across the sky.

Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.

