Falmouth man charged in motorcycle crash that injured elderly couple

A Falmouth man was arrested for reckless driving and other charges in connection with an Aug. 14 motorcycle crash that injured an elderly couple crossing the street, police said.

David Eldredge Jr., 33, was charged with two counts of leaving the scene of personal injury, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, and a crosswalk violation, a statement from the Falmouth Police Department said.

Eldredge was arraigned in Falmouth District Court Friday and is being held on $5,000 bail, police said.