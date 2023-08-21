SUV collides with car, crashes into Belmont home

An SUV collided with a car and then crashed into a Belmont home Sunday night, damaging a wall but leaving no one inside the home with injuries, officials said.
Belmont police and firefighters responded to a report of a vehicle hitting a house near the intersection of Belmont and White streets at about 11:25 p.m. and arrived there to find a BMW SUV that had crashed into 245 White St., the departments said in a joint statement Monday.
The BMW and a Toyota sedan had crashed at the intersection, according to an initial investigation. As a result, the BMW hit the corner of the home and the Toyota hit a utility pole, officials said.
The two drivers got out of their vehicles on their own and were later taken to hospitals. A 33-year-old Plymouth man who was driving the BMW was taken to Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge by Watertown Fire and Rescue, and a 28-year-old Allston man who was driving the Toyota was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston by Belmont Fire Department Rescue, according to the statement. The drivers’ names and medical conditions were not released.
A building department official was contacted to assess the home for structural integrity, officials said.
The incident remains under investigation by Belmont police, officials said.
