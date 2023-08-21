SUV collides with car, crashes into Belmont home

An SUV collided with a car and then crashed into a Belmont home Sunday night, damaging a wall but leaving no one inside the home with injuries, officials said.

Belmont police and firefighters responded to a report of a vehicle hitting a house near the intersection of Belmont and White streets at about 11:25 p.m. and arrived there to find a BMW SUV that had crashed into 245 White St., the departments said in a joint statement Monday.

The BMW and a Toyota sedan had crashed at the intersection, according to an initial investigation. As a result, the BMW hit the corner of the home and the Toyota hit a utility pole, officials said.